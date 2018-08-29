Greek seafarers to strike Monday, hitting maritime operations: union

Recent News

  

in Hellenic Shipping News 29/08/2018

Greece’s Panhellenic Seafarers’ Union is planning a 24-hour strike Monday, which will affect maritime activities across the country, the union said on its website.

The strike will start at 6.00 local time (9:00 GMT), the union said.
Barge availability was already tight at the key port of Piraeus, sources said. The strike will add to congestion at the port, a bunker trader said Tuesday.

“People are trying to order before the strike and won’t be able to enter the port, so it all needs to get done before [the strike],” the trader said.
Source: Platts

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide
