Greek seafarers to strike Monday, hitting maritime operations: union

Greece’s Panhellenic Seafarers’ Union is planning a 24-hour strike Monday, which will affect maritime activities across the country, the union said on its website.

The strike will start at 6.00 local time (9:00 GMT), the union said.

Barge availability was already tight at the key port of Piraeus, sources said. The strike will add to congestion at the port, a bunker trader said Tuesday.

“People are trying to order before the strike and won’t be able to enter the port, so it all needs to get done before [the strike],” the trader said.

