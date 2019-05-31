Greek shipping plays golf for a 5th year

Suspense for “Greek Maritime Golf Event” is overwhelming, as the golf tournament of the shipping community, returns for the 5th consecutive year at Costa Navarino from June 8-9, 2019, with a rich program full of golf, parallel activities and many surprises for the Greek and global shipping industry.

“Greek Maritime Golf Event” teams, consisted of distinguished executives of the Greek shipping community (four people in each team), have already been formed. Golfers will compete in the two signature 18-hole courses, The Dunes Course and The Bay Course.

The action begins on Saturday, June 8, at 10.00 am, with participants competing on both team and individual levels in a shotgun scramble that will take place at The Dunes Course.

On Sunday, June 9, at 10.00 am, golfers will optionally participate in the two (2) ball better ball (3/4 hcp) to be held at The Bay Course.

Teams participating will claim the prizes for the top three positions in the overall standings on both courses; while special awards will be given on Saturdays’ game to individual players who will achieve the best scores in the special categories “Longest Drive” and “Closest to the Pin”.

For those not taking part in the golf tournament, the event has enriched its program with parallel activities. Specifically, on Saturday, June 8, non-golfers will have the opportunity to attend the golf clinic and take part in the putting competition to be held at The Dunes Course. Respectively, lovers of nature and history can join the guided tour at the beautiful Venetian fortress of Niokastro in Pylos. It was built in 1573 and constitutes one of the two castles that preserved the strategic Navarino Bay.

Golfing action will be concluded with the award ceremony and announcement of the winners. More information about the tournament’s full program can be found at the following link: https://bit.ly/2WzVA8n

The “Greek Maritime Golf Event”, is organized by Golf Events 18, an initiative of the recognized Greek PGA golfers, Mr. Panagiotis and Mr. Thanos Karantzias. The top golf tournament is exclusively addressed to distinguished executives of the Greek shipping community.



Source: Golf Events 18