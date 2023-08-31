Greek unemployment drops to 10.8% in July

Greece’s jobless rate stood at 10.8% in July, down from an downwardly revised 11.0% in June, data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Thursday.

Seasonally adjusted data showed 512,721 people were officially unemployed.

Unemployment impacted women more than men, at the rates of 13.5% and 8.7%, respectively.

The jobless rate for young people aged 15 to 24 years dropped to 23.2% in July from 29.3% in the same month in 2022, ELSTAT said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Antonis Pothitos and Olivier Cherfan in Gdansk)