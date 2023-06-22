Green Corridors, Cutting Edge Technologies Lead the Discussion at the ABS UK National Committee

ABS brought together maritime industry leaders from the United Kingdom to discuss the latest advances in sustainability and transformational technologies.

Attendees at the UK National Committee Meeting heard how the ABS-classed fleet had grown to 280 million gross tons and secured the number one position in global orderbook share.

“ABS is leading the maritime industry in decarbonization and sustainability solutions, and we have a deep understanding of how shipping will play a pivotal role as an enabler of the global green energy transition. Our UK committee members are an influential team, providing powerful insight to keep our industry in the forefront of the clean energy transition,” said Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman, President and CEO.

Joining the meeting was guest Mikal Bøe, Chairman and CEO of Core Power, a UK-based product development company specializing in scalable new nuclear power technology for ocean transport and heavy industry.

“I am very honored to join ABS and this distinguished committee to talk about new nuclear technologies. There is renewed interest in the UK and globally around nuclear power and its potential to play a significant role in the decarbonization of the shipping industry. It is critical that we work together as stakeholders to facilitate advancements and modernize rules and regulations to realize a positive future with clean, safe, nuclear energy,” said Bøe.

The committee also heard from Ramin Hassan, Deputy Director Shipbuilding in the Department for International Trade, part of UK Defence and Security Exports.

Panos Koutsourakis, ABS Vice President, Global Sustainability, shared a report detailing decarbonization programs and ABS’ advanced sustainability services. Committee members heard how emerging regional and global green ecosystems, involving green shipping corridors, green shipbuilding and labeling and energy efficiency technology retrofits promise to advance marine and offshore sustainability.

Stamatis Fradelos, ABS Vice President, Regulatory Affairs, presented a comprehensive report on the regulatory landscape, with a specific focus on recent amendments to the European Union Emissions Trading System (EU ETS).

“ABS brings us together to strengthen our cooperation and explore solutions in today’s unique and challenging landscape. Our committee is comprised of highly talented leaders with significant industry experience that provide diverse perspectives to support ABS in its mission to develop solutions and services that will help us meet these challenges while continuing to seek ongoing improvements in safety,” said Graham Westgarth, Chairman of V.Group and ABS UK National Committee Chairman.

The committee meetings are a forum for ABS members, including owners, operators, charterers, and industry representatives from flag Administrations, owner associations, and the shipbuilding and insurance sectors, to come together with ABS leaders and discuss industry issues and developments. These forums are an important part of an ongoing dialogue with the industry to address technical, operational and regulatory challenges.

Source: ABS