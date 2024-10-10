Green Shiptech China Congress 2024: Charting the Course for Sustainable Maritime Innovation

The 13th Annual Green Shiptech China Congress (GSCC2024) took place in Shanghai, drawing over 400 maritime leaders and professionals for two days of impactful discussions focused on the future of green shipping technologies.

The event featured key updates on international and regional policies, including insights from the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the European Union. Attendees gained invaluable perspectives on the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in the maritime industry.

Chairman Wayne Zhuang, Regional Manager, Asia at BIMCO, opened the congress, setting the stage for a series of expert presentations.

Day One Highlights:

• Bai Yuming, Director of the Management of Dangerous Cargoes and Pollution Prevention Division at China MSA, addressed regulatory frameworks.

• Eugenie Vandoorne, Technical Officer from the Marine Environment Division at the IMO, shared insights on global environmental policies.

• Annika Kroon, Head of Unit for Maritime Transport and Logistics at the European Commission, provided a European perspective on maritime logistics.

Other notable speakers included leaders from major companies such as KROHNE Marine, CSSC Silent Electric System, and Frese A/S, all discussing innovations in marine technologies.

Day Two Highlights:

The second day featured discussions from industry experts such as Johnny Dai of Shanghai Qiyao Environmental Technology and Gavin Allwright, Secretary General of the International Windship Association, who explored the latest advancements in eco-friendly maritime solutions.

We are grateful for the collaboration with esteemed partners and look forward to seeing you at the Green Shiptech China Congress 2025.

Source: Green Shiptech China Congress 2024