Green US Terminal Project Enters Final Phase

The US Port of Long Beach has begun work on the last phase of its Middle Harbor terminal redevelopment project with an emphasis on efficiency and clean cargo equipment.

When finished, the facility operated by Long Beach Container Terminal (LBCT) will boast handling equipment which runs on electricity or alternative fuels and be serviced by electric-powered cranes and container transport vehicles.

“Middle Harbor is a feat of engineering and a model of sustainability,” said Mario Cordero, port executive director. “Once the final phase is built and operating at full capacity, the Middle Harbor Terminal alone will rank as the nation’s sixth-busiest container port.”

Green investment

To date, LBCT has invested more than US$650 million in technology and equipment.

This includes alternative fuel vehicles to move containers from the container yard to the rail yard.

Like the first two phases, Phase 3 components will be designed to maximise energy efficiency, resource conservation and recycling of materials from demolished structures.

Environmental highlights of the final phase include the reuse approximately 1.4 million cubic yards of dredge sediments as fill to support the construction of the last segments of wharf and container yard.

The project will also recycle demolished concrete and asphalt from the previous structures and paved areas to use as crushed base material for the foundation of the new yard.

As part of Phase 1, the port built a battery-exchange building for charging, storing and exchanging batteries to support the zero-emissions container transport vehicles at the terminal.

Phase 3 will see the port construct a second battery-exchange building as a backup support facility to ensure resiliency and reliability of terminal operations.

As the port completes the Middle Harbor Terminal Redevelopment Project, it will embark on its next major capital project, the Pier B On-Dock Rail Support Facility, which aims to reduce emissions throughout the port by moving 35% or more of container cargo by rail instead of by truck.

This month, the Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners is also scheduled to vote on a proposal by Toyota Logistics Services to reconfigure its facility at Pier B and build a renewable fuel-cell power plant and hydrogen fueling station.

