Greencarrier ensures that The Swedish Ship Götheborg sails on

Greencarrier AB has acquired all shares in Svenska Ostindiska Companiet AB – SOIC AB – from foundation Ostindiefararen Götheborg. Greencarrier AB thereby also takes over the ownership and responsibility for “The Swedish Ship Götheborg”.

The purpose of the acquisition is twofold, partly to ensure future voyages for example Asia and China and partly to create further opportunities for trade with Asia.

“The ship fits well into the Greencarrier group and the values we represent. We see the ship as an excellent platform to promote Swedish business and culture, which is something we as a company want to contribute to, but also enable increased focus on important sustainability issues such as UN Sustainability Goal # 14, Life below Water” says Stefan Björk, owner and Chairman of Greencarrier AB.

The acquisition will also enable expansion of Greencarrier business portfolio. Greencarrier is today a logistics company with a global focus and with a strong representation in China. “With the acquisition, we are broadening our portfolio to also include trading operations with Asia. The SOIC brand gives us a natural and good foundation to build trade around.” says Johan Jemdahl, CEO of Greencarrier AB.

“The Swedish Ship Götheborg does her best when she sails, and it is in accordance with the foundation’s purpose. The costs of doing this are too high for the Foundation to be able to handle. We have been looking for a solution for a long time and feel great confidence and gratitude for Greencarrier who is now embarking on this adventure. With this agreement, the ship can continue to fulfill an important function and be involved in marketing Gothenburg, western Sweden and Sweden abroad.” says Claes G Berglund, chairman of the Foundation Ostindiefararen Götheborg.

The ambitions are to be able to carry out limited sailings during 2021, given that conditions allow, and to carry out sailings to Asia and China in 2022. The departure to China is planned for April and will go via a number of stops in the Mediterranean, the Suez Canal, India and several more port stops in the far east before arriving China. Exact journey is under planning. New for this trip is that the ship will be able to host a limited number of passengers in this unique sailing. Negotiations with the various ports and interested partners have now highest priority and the recruitment of crew will begin during the year. Arrival in China is scheduled for October 2022.

Greencarrier acquired SOIC Ship Management AB in the autumn of 2019. The company is responsibility for the wellbeing of the ship and has since invested significant amounts time and money in securing the ship’s seaworthiness and sailing ability. The Swedish Ship Götheborg is now in a very good condition and is ready to set sail.

SOIC Ship Management AB has further signed partnership agreements with Stena AB, Business Region Gothenburg, the Port of Gothenburg and Gothenburg & Co. The four companies have thus secured the opportunity to use the ship in their marketing. The main partner is Greencarrier AB.

SOIC ABs board of directors consists of Stefan Björk (Chairman), Johan Jemdahl, Lars G Malmer and Josefine Widegren.

Source: Greencarrier