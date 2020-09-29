Shipping emissions are expected to continue to grow, increasing the importance of addressing barriers to decarbonisation. The International Maritime Organization has set the ambition of reducing the shipping industry’s greenhouse gas emissions. This article looks at greenhouse gas emissions in shipping.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has set the ambition of reducing the shipping industry’s greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50% by 2050 compared to 2008, and reducing the carbon intensity of emissions by 40% by 2030, and 70% by 2050 compared to 2008 levels.

“Decarbonising Shipping: All Hands On Deck”, a report by Shell and Deloitte, identifies practical measures to cut carbon emissions based on more than 80 interviews across the shipping industry. In this article, we take a look at greenhouse gas emissions in shipping. Read the full report for more information.

Where we are: The shipping industry has set an ambition to halve international shipping GHG emissions by 2050.

In 2018, the IMO announced the initial strategy to reduce GHG emissions. The strategy outlines an ambition to at least halve international shipping GHG emissions by 2050, while reducing CO₂ emissions intensity by at least 40% by 2030, and pursuing efforts towards 70% by 2050, relative to a 2008 baseline. While this is not binding, the IMO is expected to follow up with more specific measures by 2023. The IMO is the first regulatory body to adopt a global ambition for an entire industry, which is of critical importance given the role of shipping in the global economy.

Where we are: Shipping is critical to the global economy and accounts for around 2.7% of global emissions.

In the words of one interviewee of the “Decarbonising Shipping: All Hands On Deck” report, shipping is the “backbone of the global economy,” allowing the world to trade more goods over greater distances than any other mode of transport. It has historically grown in lockstep with economic activity. For instance, between 2000 and 2018, global GDP increased by approximately 65% while international shipping volumes increased by 93% over the same period (see chart below).

