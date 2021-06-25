Greening supply chains: DHL extends sustainable marine fuel option to full-container load (FCL) shipments

Leading international provider of air, ocean and road freight services, DHL Global Forwarding (“DHL”) has introduced another Sustainable Marine Fuel (SMF) service for ocean freight as part of its sustainability strategy. After the successful launch of a similar service for Less-than-Container Load (LCL) shipments, DHL is now extending the carbon reduction option to Full-Container Load (FCL) shipments.

Amadou Diallo, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding Middle East and Africa, said: “At DHL, we excel in implementing best-in-class logistics solutions for our customers. The sustainable marine fuel option now extended to FCL shipments is an important step forward in tackling climate change challenges. We are sure this smarter, simplified and greener approach will further enhance customer experience and contribute significantly to decarbonizing ocean freight trade lines. Aligned with the strong demand for ocean freight in the Middle East and Africa, we are excited to offer our customers a new and easier way to reduce their carbon footprint, by choosing sustainable biofuels.”

While leading the region’s transition towards decarbonising logistics, leaders such as DHL have to stay agile, flexible and responsive to customer demands for business models that are climate neutral, circular and truly sustainable. DHL has been working closely with customers to optimize complex supply chains and manage logistics costs better, so they can focus on their core business. Customers can easily choose the use of sustainable biofuels e.g. via the myDHLi Quote + Book function, which also includes a carbon calculator. Offering the option of using SMF is another step towards cleaner and greener ocean freight, in line with DHL’s Mission 2050 of zero emissions logistics.

The use of sustainable marine fuels is an important lever for DHL Global Forwarding to reduce the environmental footprint of ocean freight. When selecting sustainable marine fuels, care is taken to ensure that they are produced with sustainable feedstock and do not conflict with other sustainability requirements, such as food production. Waste-based biofuels must meet the requirements to be considered the cleanest biofuels currently available on the market according to strict sustainability standards. With the goal of “burn less, burn clean”, the logistics provider aims to optimise carbon consumption across its network, fleet, and real estate. As part of this, DHL has a GoGreen carrier rating programme that allows the freight forwarder to give preference to carriers with strong environmental performance.

DHL’s sustainability ambitions are well aligned with national initiatives across the GCC, which are driving the renewables agenda; as seen in the prioritization of sustainability by the UAE Green Agenda 2015-2030 and Vision 2021, Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and Kuwait’s Vision 2035. DHL’s goal is to reduce all logistics-related emissions to zero by 2050. In 2020, DHL launched a one-stop platform – myDHLi, to ensure customers have full visibility, control and access to all relevant information regarding their logistics operations and have the ability to calculate their emissions via the carbon calculator. From January 1, 2021, DHL started neutralizing the carbon emissions of all less-than-container load (LCL) ocean freight shipments.

Offering a sustainable fuel alternative for ocean freight is another step within the Group’s sustainability efforts. By 2030, the Group wants to invest 7 billion euros in climate-neutral logistics solutions and cover at least 30 percent of fuel requirements by sustainable fuels, according to their recently published sustainability roadmap.

Source: DHL Global Forwarding