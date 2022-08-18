Greensea Appoints Laura Krahn as Director of Programs

Marine robotics technology specialist, Greensea Systems Inc. (Greensea), announces the hire of Laura Krahn as Director of Programs. Krahn’s appointment to Greensea, in this newly created position, will ensure the company is able to exceed its customer expectations, providing innovative technologies on time and budget.

Ben Kinnaman, Founder and CEO at Greensea, welcomes Laura to this position: “I am excited to have Laura join Greensea. She has a background in IT, software development, product management, and team leadership spanning more than 20 years. As Greensea grows we need mature leadership ready to support and nurture our Program Managers so that they can do their best work. This is a great hire for us and I am so happy to have Laura join the leadership team at Greensea.”

Prior to joining Greensea, Laura worked in Software Development, IT Management, and as a Senior Consultant. As Director of Programs, Laura will lead Greensea’s team of Program Managers and will ultimately be responsible for the overall success of each program and product.

“My new role at Greensea allows me to combine my experience as a software developer with my management experience in a new and positive way. I’m new to the marine industry, but the practice of getting projects completed on time, on budget, with satisfied customers is not new to me. I am looking forward to this new challenge.” says Laura Krahn.

Greensea’s recent contract wins and expansion of its workforce has created several job openings. Interested parties can monitor these opportunities at greensea.com/careers.

Source: Greensea Systems, Inc.