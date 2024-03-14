Greensea IQ Strengthens its Global Presence Signing Major Contract with BUVI Scandinavia at Oceanology International

In a strategic move to strengthen its global market presence, Greensea IQ, a leading provider of marine robotics software and integrated solutions, proudly announces the signing of BUVI Scandinavia (BUVI) to join its international sales team. The signing took place today at Oceanology International on the Greensea IQ stand (G200) and follows another recent signing of the Spanish sales representative Uniformidad Y Suminstros De Proteccion (USP).

The introduction of these two new additions represents a significant milestone in Greensea IQ’s continuous global expansion efforts, and commitment to providing exceptional service and support to clients worldwide. With this expansion, Greensea IQ’s footprint will now encompass Finland, Norway, Sweden, and Spain.

The new business relationships will see BUVI and USP represent Greensea IQ and its complete range of Bayonet autonomous underwater ground vehicles (AUGVs). Offering a wealth of experience and specialized expertise, each representative will ultimately facilitate the increased accessibility of the Bayonet AUGVs within their respective markets. Their regional expertise will be instrumental in tailoring Greensea IQ’s offerings, fostering strong relationships with local customers and partners.

BUVI was established in 2011 and has extensive experience in ROVs, underwater technology

and other underwater assignments. BUVI Scandinavia is a trusted partner for its clients in the region offering consultation, training, and support to deliver subsea solutions and technology that is capable, efficient, and user-friendly for their customers. Serving as Greensea IQ’s international representative, BUVI will support sales for Greensea IQ’s Bayonet AUGVs to its clientele across all of Scandinavia. providing an established and trusted partner to drive Greensea IQ’s growth and impact in the region.

“BUVI Scandinavia has been following the development of Greensea IQ and its software in ROVs for some time,” said Marie Fleetwood, CEO & Marketing BUVI Scandinavia. “Now that BUVI Scandinavia’s focus on underwater solutions has taken bigger steps towards Search, Security, Police, Military, Defense, and Surveillance, the Bayonet AUGV range has become an obvious and perfect addition to our portfolio of products and solutions.”

“With Greensea IQ’s strength in developing intelligent ocean solutions and BUVI Scandinavia’s network of contacts in Scandinavia and Europe, we look forward to being a Greensea IQ representative and a strong team together.”

USP, backed by 40 years of expertise, stands as a distinguished authority in advising and equipping various sectors, including law enforcement, armed forces, private security, and the civil sector. It specializes in providing superior solutions for police and military needs, including ballistic solutions and specific products tailored to diverse requirements. The addition of the Bayonet line up to its portfolio will undoubtedly increase Greensea IQ’s standing among the Spanish defense and commercial clientele of USP, capitalizing on USP’s trusted reputation.

Rob Howard, Greensea IQ’s CGO, expressed enthusiasm for the expansion, “We are excited to welcome BUVI Scandinavia and USP to our Growth Team. Their representation in these key regions strengthens our efforts to provide Greensea IQ products and services on a global scale.”

The recruitment of sales representatives for Scandinavia and Spain is part of Greensea IQ’s comprehensive strategy to expand its international presence and global footprint. By investing in local professionals, the company aims to facilitate greater market penetration, improve customer satisfaction, and drive sustainable growth.

Source: Greensea