Greensea Systems Inc. presents its range of software and navigation technology for the robotic environment at Oceanology International Booth H551

Founded by CEO Ben Kinnaman, Greensea Systems has been revolutionizing the subsea industry since its inception in 2006. As explained in its mission statement, ‘Greensea develops technology to improve the relationship operators have with robotics by making the work they do together more productive and satisfying.’

Central to this principle has been the ongoing evolution of OPENSEA®, the company’s open architecture software platform. The best part of a decade has been devoted to converting the concept into reality, in partnership with several other manufacturers. The overriding vision is to deliver a tough, portable, scalable, user-friendly and low-maintenance robotic system for offshore vehicles, utilizing the most precise and advanced control and navigation technology available; a modular software framework capable of encompassing and integrating AUVs/ROVs, equipment and sensors. OPENSEA has already been adopted by hundreds of users within the military and offshore industries for high-level tasks including supervised autonomy.

Given its status as Greensea’s flagship innovation, it makes sense that all the company’s products are built upon the OPENSEA platform. Greensea’s Workspace human-machine interface, for example, combines vehicle control, navigation, payload sensors, diagnostics and data management within a single screen.

The EOD Workspace, meanwhile, leverages supervised autonomy to allow explosive ordnance disposal teams to concentrate more fully upon their critical subsea work. Described by Greensea as a ‘smart robotic partner’, the EOD Workspace essentially enables EOD technicians to hand over as many or as few automated tasks to an ROV itself in any given mission. Multi-mode vehicle control functionalities including click-and-go, drag-and-follow, and point-of-interest orbiting will facilitate any EOD team’s ability to identify and neutralize underwater threats, carry out forensic or salvage operations, and survey subsurface structures to secure facilities, under any conditions.

Supervised autonomy also underpins Greensea’s integrated RNAV2 SOF (System Operability Framework) to protect and assist combat divers in challenging or hostile conditions. Use of the SOF gives divers the option of automating navigation and vehicle operation tasks under supervision via the STIDD DPD (Diver Propulsion Device). Thumb knobs and finger triggers allow divers to monitor vital in-mission details (eg, navigation, sonar acquisition and situational awareness) without having to take their hands off the handgrips, while a new integrated acomms product enables divers to text other team members to share data, direct them to waypoints or send encrypted messages. Other products in this family will support hydrographic surveying, target tracking and optionally-manned autonomy for the DPD.

Reflecting Greensea’s pledge to provide solutions for every sector within the subsea industry, its ROV control system packages, available in basic or professional levels, have been integrated into everything from the miniature inspection-class ROVs used in EOD contexts to the work-class ROVs which routinely operate in deep ocean environments. The company also offers program development for targeted military customers (EOD and SOF teams).

Source: Greensea Systems