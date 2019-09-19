GreenSteam acquires BMT smart

GreenSteam, the pioneer of machine learning for improved hull and vessel performance in shipping, announces that it has acquired BMT’s data collection and performance optimization subsidiary firm SMART.

BMT, a leading international design, engineering, science and management consultancy, has sold its UK-based subsidiary firm SMART to GreenSteam. GreenSteam leverages machine learning and AI to provide next-generation platforms and services to drive sustainable development of global seaborn trading.

The purchase of SMART by GreenSteam, follows a strategic business review by GreenSteam to expand its portfolio of services, extend its data collection capabilities and expand their service team.

Shaun Gray, Executive Chairman of GreenSteam stated: “GreenSteam pioneered the application of machine learning in marine vessel optimization and was the first to market with a platform that can accurately analyse a ship’s performance and is quickly becoming the world’s leading brand for optimizing vessel efficiency.

We are very pleased to take on board BMT SMART and integrate their services with our own, this will further accelerate the growth phase that we are already experiencing across all marine sectors.

With the purchase of BMT SMART we can offer our customers even more performance insights and a greater level of service.”

David McSweeney, CFO of BMT said: “We are pleased to complete the sale of SMART. GreenSteam has a strong strategy in place in machine learning-based vessel performance solutions that synergises the digital and consulting aspects of the existing business for the benefit of the customer”.

Source: Greensteam