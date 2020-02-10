GreenSteam and Intra Mare bring machine-learning vessel optimisation to Greece

GreenSteam, developers of the first machine learning based vessel performance optimization software, has partnered with Intra Mare, an international marine sales and naval architect organization promoting leading marine equipment makers. Intra Mare will represent GreenSteam in Greece and support the roll out of their machine learning platform in this key maritime market.

The response of Greek shipowners to IMO GHG reduction targets is critical to the shipping industry’s worldwide compliance. As one of the largest maritime markets in the world, the Greek shipping industry is under the spotlight, recently announcing their preference for shared accountability for vessel emissions for owners, operators and charterers when it comes to carbon reduction strategies.

GreenSteam’s machine learning platform uses all available data to accurately measure each component of vessel fuel consumption, transforming complexity into simple, clear and accurate vessel performance metrics. This analysis is used to optimise vessel performance and ultimately save costs and reduce GHG emissions for operators.

George Gerassimou, Managing Director at Intra Mare said, “GreenSteam’s vessel optimization services enable us to champion the latest technology that will support our vision for the future, working in tandem with the interests of the Greek market. This includes upholding maritime tradition while keeping Greek companies operating competitively and efficiently.

“Environmental sustainability has never been more relevant and is directly tied to commercial success. GreenSteam sets up a virtuous cycle of saving fuel costs while also operating in a more environmentally sustainable way.”

Simon Whitford, COO at GreenSteam, commented on the partnership: “As we enter the new decade, the shipping industry is taking action to reduce their emissions in a way that also cuts fuel costs. GreenSteam offers a machine learning platform that offers shipowners and operators a capex and downtime free way to enjoy high payback fuel reductions and embrace the future of vessel performance optimisation.”

“By working with Intra Mare Greek shipowners have easy access to our technology and first class support. Intra Mare have an excellent reputation in this market, and we look forward to working with them.”

Source: Intra Mare, GreenStream