GreenSteam appoints new Head of Sales

GreenSteam appoints Mathias Nyman Rasmussen as Head of Sales. Mr. Rasmussen comes from a position as Head of Global Sales at COACH Solutions which is a part of Clipper Bulk Shipping Ltd. Prior to that Mr. Rasmussen held various positions within COACH Solutions and Clipper Group. Mr. Rasmussen brings valuable experience in Sales, Performance Optimization and Solutions Management.

Mr. Rasmussen will assist GreenSteam in further accelerating its current growth rate and will be based in the Copenhagen office. Shaun Gray, Executive Chairman of GreenSteam had this to say, “Shipping companies are really starting to appreciate the value that the GreenSteam machine learning performance platform can give them. In response, we are expanding our sales and marketing capabilities in order to effectively help maximize operational efficiency for as many ship owners and operators as we can.

I am therefore very happy to announce that we have been able to bring Mathias on board as head of sales. He is an experienced naval architect and sales leader and even more importantly, I believe he brings the integrity and passion that matches our values and ambition. “

Source: GreenSteam