Grindrod Shipping Hails “Stellar” 2022 Year

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., a global provider of maritime transportation services predominantly in the drybulk sector, today announced its earnings results for the three months and the year ended December 31, 2022.

Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Revenues of $81.4 million

Gross profit of $23.0 million

Loss for the period from continuing operations and attributable to owners of the Company of $4.6 million, or $0.24 per ordinary share

Adjusted net income of $10.6 million, or $0.56 per ordinary share(1)

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $32.2 million(1)

Handysize and supramax/ultramax TCE per day of $14,427 and $21,739, respectively(1)

Financial Highlights for the Year Ended December 31, 2022

Revenues of $460.5 million

Gross profit of $166.8 million

Profit for the year from continuing operations and attributable to owners of the Company of $103.4 million, or $5.45 per ordinary share

Adjusted net income of $121.1 million, or $6.39 per ordinary share(1)

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $204.0 million(1)

Handysize and supramax/ultramax TCE per day of $22,115 and $25,788, respectively(1)

Year-end cash and cash equivalents of $46.6 million and restricted cash of $10.0 million

Operational & Corporate Highlights for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

On October 11, 2022, we exercised the option to extend the firm charter-in period of the 2020-built supramax bulk carrier, IVS Atsugi, for 12 months at $12,950/day, starting from December 23, 2022.

On October 12, 2022, we announced that we had entered into a Transaction Implementation Agreement (“TIA”), dated as of October 11, 2022, between the Company, Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (“TMI”) and Good Falkirk (MI) Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TMI (“the Offeror”), providing for a voluntary conditional cash offer (“the Offer”) to be made by the Offeror for all of the issued ordinary shares in the capital of the Company. Under the terms of the Offer, shareholders of the Company were entitled to receive the offer price of US$21.00 in cash for each Share tendered in the Offer. Under the terms of the Implementation Agreement, subject to the conditions to the Offer being satisfied (or, to the extent permitted, waived) as of the expiration time of the Offer, the Company agreed to declare and pay a special dividend of US$5.00 per Share (“Special Dividend”) to shareholders of record as of November 25, 2022.

On November 29, 2022, the initial Offer made by the Offeror on October 28, 2022, expired. All shares that were validly tendered were accepted for payment, following which TMI owned approximately 73.78% of the shares of the Company. A subsequent offer period began immediately thereafter and expired on December 19, 2022. On expiration of the subsequent and final offer period, TMI held approximately 83.23% of the outstanding shares of the Company.

On December 5, 2022, in accordance with the terms of the TIA and further to the conditional dividend declaration made on October 28, 2022, we instructed our transfer agents to pay and distribute a special dividend of $5 per share to each holder of shares as of November 25, 2022.

On December 8, 2022, we announced that effective from December 6, 2022, Mr. Michael John Hankinson and Mr. Murray Paul Grindrod had retired as Directors of the Company in accordance with the terms of the TIA. Mr. Hankinson accordingly relinquished his positions as Chairman of the Board, member of the Audit and Risk Committee (“ARC”) and member of the Compensation and Nomination Committee (“CNC”). In conjunction with these departures and the appointment of Mr. Hankinson’s and Mr. Grindrod’s replacements, the Board was also expanded by the appointment of three further Directors. This resulted in a total of five new appointments, namely Dr. Kurt Klemme, Ms. Rebecca Brosnan, Mr. Charles Maltby and Mr. Cullen Schaar as independent, Non-Executive Directors of the Company; and Mr. Edward Buttery as non-independent, Non-Executive Director, each to hold office with effect from December 6, 2022. Mr. Quah Ban Huat relinquished his position on the CNC but remains the Chairman of the ARC. Mr. John Herholdt relinquished his position on the ARC but remains as Chairman of the CNC.

On December 16, 2022, we announced that effective from December 14, 2022, the Board had agreed to expand itself by one additional director and had appointed Mr. Alan Hatton as an independent, Non-Executive Director of the Company to fill the position. The Board currently consists of a total of ten members, including seven independent directors.

On December 22, 2022, we entered into a contract to sell the 2015-built ultramax bulk carrier, IVS Hirono, for $23.75 million (before costs) with delivery to her new owners planned on or about March 31, 2023.

On December 29, 2022, we extended the short-term charter-in on the 2021-built ultramax bulk carrier, Aries Karin, for a period of 24 months with one 1-year option to extend. The vessel was previously chartered-in by the Company on a short-term basis and entered the new contract in direct continuation from her previous charter. Due to the length of the new charter-in period, Aries Karin is now part of the long-term charter-in fleet of the Company.

Recent Developments

On February 15, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors declared an interim quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per ordinary share, payable on or about March 17, 2023, to all shareholders of record as of March 10, 2023 (the “Record Date”). As of February 15, 2023, there were 19,472,008 common shares of the Company outstanding.

In view of the Record Date of March 10, 2023, shareholders may not reposition shares between the JSE and the U.S. Register during the period from March 8, 2023, at 9.00 a.m. (South African time) until March 13, 2023, at 9.00 a.m. (South African time).

As of February 10, 2023, we have contracted the following TCE per day for the first quarter of 2023 (1):

Handysize: approximately 1,035 operating days(2) at an average TCE per day of approximately $9,888

Supramax/ultramax: approximately 1,127 operating days(2) at an average TCE per day of approximately $11,897

As of February 10, 2023, the average long-term charter-in costs per day for the supramax/ultramax fleet for the first quarter of 2023 is expected to be approximately $14,593/day.(3)

CEO Commentary

Stephen Griffiths, the Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Grindrod Shipping, commented:

“The fourth quarter of 2022 marked a significant milestone for Grindrod Shipping as TMI launched its voluntary tender offer for all of the ordinary shares of the Company, reaching over 83% ownership at the closing of the Offer. The transaction brought to a successful conclusion a year-long process of the Grindrod Shipping Board evaluating strategic alternatives for the Company and its shareholders. In conjunction with the closing of the transaction, we also welcomed six talented and experienced new members to our enlarged Board of Directors and believe the Company is well positioned for the future.

From a financial perspective, 2022 represented another stellar year with net profits in excess of $100 million for the second year in a row. The fourth quarter on the other hand reflected the progressive weakening of the drybulk markets into the close of the year and was further impacted by certain nonrecurring cash and non-cash expenses associated with the tender offer. As a result of the weaker markets and the special dividend already paid in fourth quarter, the Board elected to declare a base quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share for the fourth quarter. Together with the special dividend and previous quarterly dividends in the first half of the year, the Company will have paid a total of $6.34 per share in dividends with respect to 2022.

As we look forward, the Company will be prioritizing net debt reduction and liquidity flexibility, particularly as the seasonally weaker first quarter has not rebounded materially after the conclusion of the Lunar New Year holidays in Asia. As already recently disclosed, we have committed to reduce our leverage, which may include further ship sales. We are also keenly evaluating ways to create better economies of scale and operating margins for the benefit of all of GSH’s shareholders by optimizing the integration of our businesses and operations.”

Unaudited Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

Continuing Operations

Revenue was $81.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and $142.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Vessel revenue was $81.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and $142.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Revenue decreased due to weakening market conditions in the drybulk business and a reduction in short-term operating days due to the redelivery of the short-term vessels that were chartered-in during a weaker market and were not extended due to reduced demand for drybulk tonnage brought about by a global slowdown in GDP growth, high interest rates and continued shutdowns in China.

Our handysize total revenue and supramax/ultramax total revenue was $27.5 million and $53.9 million, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2022, and $50.6 million and $90.5 million, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Handysize vessel revenue and supramax/ultramax vessel revenue was $27.4 million and $53.8 million, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2022, and $50.5 million and $90.5 million, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The results for the three months ended December 31, 2022 were negatively impacted by lower TCE per day rates achieved in our handysize and supramax/ultramax drybulk carrier segments, reflecting the weaker spot markets in these segments which were additionally impacted by a reduction in short-term operating days.

Handysize TCE per day was $14,427 per day for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and $28,842 per day for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Supramax/ultramax TCE per day was $21,739 per day for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and $30,089 per day for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Cost of sales was $58.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and $75.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in short-term operating days for supramax/ultramax resulting in decreased voyage expenses and short-term charter hire expenses.

Our handysize segment and supramax/ultramax segment cost of sales was $22.4 million and $36.8 million, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and $21.2 million and $54.8 million, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Handysize voyage expenses and supramax/ultramax voyage expenses were $8.2 million and $13.1 million, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and $6.5 million and $21.2 million, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Handysize charter hire and supramax/ultramax charter hire were $0.5 million and $6.3 million, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and $3.2 million and $18.1 million, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Handysize vessel operating costs and supramax/ultramax vessel operating costs were $8.7 million and $5.0 million, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2022, and $8.0 million and $4.3 million, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Handysize vessel operating costs per day were $6,289 per day for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and $5,767 per day for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Vessel operating costs per day were higher in the handysize drybulk carrier segment for the three months ended December 31, 2022 in comparison to the three months ended December 31, 2021 due to increased repairs on certain of the older vessels. Supramax/ultramax vessel operating costs per day were $5,414 per day for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and $5,168 per day for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Vessel operating costs per day increased for the three months ended December 31, 2022 in comparison to the three months ended December 31, 2021 due to increased stores and spares purchased for a vessel that entered the fleet in the third quarter of 2022.

The long-term charter-in cost per day for our supramax/ultramax fleet was $15,224 per day during the three months ended December 31, 2022 and $12,912 per day for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The increase is primarily due to the extension of a charter agreement at a higher rate in May 2022. During the three months ended December 31, 2022, out of 1,874 operating days in the supramax/ultramax segment, 76.9% were fulfilled with owned/long-term chartered-in vessels and the remaining 23.1% with short-term chartered-in vessels compared to 2,305 operating days in the supramax/ultramax segment, 61.9% were fulfilled with owned/long-term chartered-in vessels and the remaining 38.1% with short-term chartered-in vessels for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Gross profit was $23.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and $66.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Other operating (expense) income was an expense of $3.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and income of $0.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Other operating expense included an impairment on ships of $2.4 million and an impairment on a right of use asset of $1.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022.

Administrative expense was $19.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and $11.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The increase was due to the fees associated with the tender offer to shareholders to purchase their shares of $7.1 million that was completed towards the end of the fourth quarter and the settlement of the forfeitable share plan awards of $4.8 million as part of the transaction agreement which was partially offset by a lower staff incentive accrual.

Interest income was $1.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and $0.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Interest expense was $5.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and $2.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The increase is primarily due to the increase in interest rates.

Income tax (expense) benefit was an expense of $0.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and a benefit of $0.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Loss for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $4.6 million compared to a profit of $52.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Loss attributable to owners of the Company for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $4.6 million compared to a profit of $52.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Continuing and Discontinued Operation

Loss for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $4.6 million compared to a profit of $52.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Loss attributable to owners of the Company for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $4.6 million compared to a profit of $52.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Unaudited Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

Continuing Operations

Revenue was $460.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 and $455.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Vessel revenue was $430.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 and $455.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Revenue decreased due to weakening market conditions in the drybulk business mainly in the second half of the year and a reduction in short-term supramax/ultramax operating days which was slightly offset by the sale of a medium range tanker in the first half of 2022 (included in the Other segment under a bareboat charter) compared to no ship sales in continuing operations in 2021.

Our handysize total revenue and supramax/ultramax total revenue was $159.9 million and $268.5 million, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2022, and $158.2 million and $292.3 million, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2021. Handysize vessel revenue and supramax/ultramax vessel revenue was $159.5 million and $268.4 million, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2022, and $157.7 million and $292.2 million, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2021. The results for the year ended December 31, 2022 were negatively impacted by a reduction in handysize short-term operating days and, to a greater extent, supramax/ultramax short-term operating days, which was partially offset by higher TCE per day rates achieved in our handysize and supramax/ultramax drybulk carrier segment reflecting the stronger spot markets in these segments mainly in the first half of the year.

Handysize TCE per day was $22,115 per day for the year ended December 31, 2022 and $21,336 per day for the year ended December 31, 2021. Supramax/ultramax TCE per day was $25,788 per day for the year ended December 31, 2022 and $23,608 per day for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Cost of sales was $293.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 and $278.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The increase was primarily due to the cost of a ship sold in the first half of 2022 compared to no ship sales in continuing operations for the same period in 2021 which was partially offset by a decrease in short-term operating days across the fleet.

Our handysize segment and supramax/ultramax segment cost of sales was $93.4 million and $172.6 million, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2022 and $84.2 million and $195.8 million, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Handysize voyage expenses and supramax/ultramax voyage expenses were $30.7 million and $60.4 million, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2022 and $27.2 million and $69.6 million, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2021. Handysize vessel operating costs and supramax/ultramax vessel operating costs were $31.6 million and $18.2 million, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2022, and $31.0 million and $15.8 million, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2021. Handysize vessel operating costs per day was $5,776 per day for the year ended December 31, 2022 and $5,670 per day for the year ended December 31, 2021. The increase was primarily due to increased repairs on certain of the older vessels. Supramax/ultramax vessel operating costs per day remained relatively flat at $5,297 per day for the year ended December 31, 2022 and $5,223 per day for the year ended December 31, 2021.

The long-term charter-in costs per day for our supramax/ultramax fleet was $14,299 per day during the year ended December 31, 2022 and $12,742 per day for the year ended December 31, 2021. The primary reason for the increase is the extension of a charter agreement in May 2022 at a higher rate. During the year ended December 31, 2022, out of 8,063 operating days in the supramax/ultramax segment, 70.5% were fulfilled with owned/long-term chartered-in vessels and the remaining 29.5% with short-term chartered-in vessels compared to 9,428 operating days in the supramax/ultramax segment, 59.6 % were fulfilled with owned/long-term chartered-in vessels and the remaining 40.4% with short-term chartered-in vessels for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Gross profit was $166.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 and $176.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Other operating income was $0.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 and $3.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Administrative expense was $48.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 and $36.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Administrative expense increased in the year ended December 31, 2022 as compared to the year ended December 31, 2021 due to the fees associated with the offer to shareholders to purchase their shares during the current year of $10.3 million and the settlement of the FSP awards as part of the transaction agreement of $4.8 million, which was partially offset by a lower staff incentive accrual.

Interest income was $2.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 and $0.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Interest expense was $17.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 and $12.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The increase is primarily due to the increase in interest rates.

Income tax (expense) benefit was an expense of $0.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 and a benefit of $0.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Profit for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $103.4 million and $132.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Profit attributable to owners of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $103.4 million and $122.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Continuing and Discontinued Operation

Profit for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $103.4 million compared to a profit of $129.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Profit attributable to owners of the Company for year ended December 31, 2022 was $103.4 million compared to $118.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Net cash flows generated from operating activities was $186.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 and $204.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Net cash generated from investing activities was $0.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 and $1.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Net cash flows used in financing activities was $243.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 and $139.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

As of December 31, 2022, we had cash and equivalents of $46.6 million and restricted cash of $10.0 million.

Source: Grindrod Shipping