Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. 2018 Half Year Financial Results

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., a global provider of maritime transportation services in the drybulk and product tanker sectors, today announced its half year 2018 earnings results for the period ended June 30, 2018.

2018 Half Year Financial Highlights

-Revenues of $150.8 million.

-Gross profit of $2.4 million.

-Adjusted EBITDA of $(1.7) million.

-Loss for the Period of ($13.5) million or ($0.71) per ordinary share.

-Handysize and Supramax/Ultramax TCE per day of $8,997 and $11,092, respectively, outperformed BHSI TC Index benchmarks by 8.6% and 7.8% respectively. Handysize and Supramax/Ultramax fleet utilization of 98.3% and 99.4% respectively.

-MR Product Tanker TCE per day of $11,570 and Small Tanker TCE per day of $11,323; fleet utilization of approximately 98% for both segments.

-Cash and bank balances of $54.1 million and debt remains moderate with a low debt/book capitalization ratio.

2018 Half Year Operational Highlights

-On June 18, 2018, the Company completed the spin-off from Grindrod Limited, a company listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. Following the spin-off, Grindrod Shipping became an independent, publicly traded company with separate public ownership with primary listing on NASDAQ and secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. Spin-off and listing were completed without raising new capital.

-During the first half of 2018, the Company concluded the sale of two non-core businesses, the container business held through the Ocean Africa Container Line (OACL) and the bunker subsidiary, Unicorn Bunker.

-In May 2018, the Company acquired the remaining 49% of Handysize vessels IVS Ibis and IVS Magpie as part of the mutual dissolution of a joint venture for $10.4 million (49% portion).

-In May 2018, the Company contracted to acquire two 61,000 dwt Ultramax “eco” newbuilding resales in Japan with delivery scheduled for Q3 2019 for $26.4 million each, including approximately $0.6 million of upgrades per vessel.

-In June 2018, upon completion of a 7-year charter-in, the Company redelivered the Supramax vessel IVS Beachwood. Until redelivery, IVS Beachwood was employed in the IVS Supramax Pool.

-In May 2018, the Company completed a $100 million debt refinancing with a syndicate of banks at favorable terms. The new facility contains periodic amortization with final maturity in August 2023. Net proceeds from the refinancing were used to retire $77.8 million of existing bank debt and added $20.5 million to our liquidity.

Latest Developments

Since the end of the first half of 2018, we agreed, and expect to agree, to charter-in three Japanese newbuilding Ultramax “eco” drybulk vessels upon delivery. One vessel is expected to be delivered in Q3 2019 and chartered-in for a minimum of three years with extension options. The remaining two vessels are expected to be delivered in Q3 2020 and chartered-in for a minimum of two years with extension options and include purchase options in favor of the Company.

In August, 2018, upon the completion of a 10-year charter, we redelivered the Handysize vessel IVS Shikra. Until redelivery, the vessel was employed in our IVS Handysize Pool. This was the only long-term chartered-in vessel in our Handysize fleet.

CEO Commentary

Martyn Wade, the Chief Executive Officer of Grindrod Shipping, commented: “The spin-off of Grindrod Shipping Holdings on June 18, 2018 into a separate entity listed on NASDAQ and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange is a milestone in Grindrod Shipping’s business with a history of over 100 years. We believe that operating as a stand-alone company will enable Grindrod Shipping to focus on developing its own independent growth strategy focused on the shipping industry and allowing shareholders to value Grindrod Shipping separately from its former parent.

“In terms of commercial results, we continue to outperform the relevant industry benchmarks in our drybulk fleet. For the first half of 2018, our TCE per day in the Handysize segment was $8,997 compared to the Baltic Handysize TC Index of $8,287 (adjusted for 5% commissions) whereas in the Ultramax/Supramax business our TCE per day was $11,092 compared to the Baltic Supramax TC Index of $10,287 (adjusted for 5% commissions). This is a function of the quality of our fleet, which is comprised mainly of Japanese built eco vessels, and our ability to maximize revenue through the use of in-house commercial pools and cargoes to capitalize on commercial relationships with global and regional industry players. Our results in the tanker business were marginally down year over year due to weakening of spot market charter rates across the industry.

“Looking ahead, we intend to leverage further our access to Japanese shipbuilding and financial and trading relationships to continue to expand our drybulk fleet by focusing on Japanese built eco Ultramax and larger Handysize vessels, as we believe current asset prices continue to represent an attractive entry point to acquire quality vessels relative to historic averages. We have continued to grow our core dry bulk fleet. Year-to-date, we contracted to acquire two owned Ultramax eco resales and we have agreed, or expect to agree, to charter-in three Ultramax eco vessels, with deliveries scheduled between Q3 2019 and Q3 2020. Dry bulk fundamentals are positive given the reduced supply outlook combined with steady demand especially for minor bulks, which are typically carried by Grindrod vessels. On the tanker side, the Company is focused on the medium range product tanker space and intends to continue to focus on its relationships with major trading partners such as Vitol and Maersk. We believe our strong balance sheet, coupled with our competitive positioning in the industry, underpin our growth strategy and prospects”.

Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 and 2017

While the first half of 2018 saw increased spot rates in the drybulk business, revenues in the drybulk business were the decrease in the number of operating days in the drybulk business as a result of management’s decision to use owned vessels to deliver certain cargo contracts rather than chartering in additional short-term vessels off the spot market, as well as the temporary disruption in trading patterns of some of Grindrod Shipping’s vessels due to a force majeure declared on one of its contracts of affreightment. Costs on the drybuk side had a correlating reduction to revenues resulting from the decrease in the number of operating days in the drybulk business, which was partially offset by margin compression in the first half of 2018 on a portion of Grindrod Shipping’s fixed price cargo contracts because of higher charter-in costs as drybulk spot charter rates increased. On the tankers side, in the first half of 2018, revenues were impacted by the decrease in the spot tanker market and the decrease in the number of vessels operating in the tanker business. The fewer number of vessels operating in the tankers business also impacted costs in the tankers business. In addition, the results for the first half of 2018 were also impacted by the sale of two non-core businesses in January 1, 2018 and the Company’s incurrence of one-time legal, accounting and professional expenses of $4.1 million relating to the spin-off.

Revenues were $150.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and $194.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017. Vessel revenues were $147.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and $191.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017.

In the drybulk business, handysize total revenues and supramax/ultramax total revenues1 were $53.8 million and $73.7 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and $54.4 million and $78.7, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2017. Handysize vessel revenues and supramax/ultramax vessel revenues were $53.0 million and $73.1 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and $53.7 million, and $78.3 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2017.

In the tankers business, our medium range tankers and small tankers total revenues were $18.9 million and $9.0 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and $23.6 million and $11.8 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2017. Medium range tankers and small tankers vessel revenues were $19.0 million and $9.0 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and $23.7 million and $11.8 million, respectively for the six months ended June 30, 2017.

Handysize TCE per day was $8,997 per day for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and $6,919 per day for the six months ended June 30, 2017. Supramax/ultramax TCE per day was $11,092 per day for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and $10,462 per day for the six months ended June 30, 2017. These increases were due to an increase in spot market charter rates.

Medium range tankers TCE per day was $11,570 per day for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and $12,742 per day for the six ended June 30, 2017. Small tankers TCE per day was $11,323 per day for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and $12,672 per day for the six months ended June 30, 2017. These decreases were due to a decrease in spot market charter rates.

Cost of sales was $148.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and $184.3 million for the six months ended June 31, 2017. In the drybulk business, handysize segment and supramax/ultramax segment cost of sales was $50.6 million and $74.8 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and $55.6 million and $76.8 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2017.

Handysize voyage expenses and supramax/ultramax voyage expenses were $24.8 million and $35.3 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and $27.2 million, and $38.6 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Handysize vessel operating costs and supramax/ultramax vessel operating costs were $13.1 million and $1.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, respectively, and $13.0 million and $1.6 million, respectively for the six months ended June 30, 2017. Handysize vessel operating costs per day were $5,238 per day for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and $4,944 per day for the six months ended June 30, 2017. This increase was primarily due to additional repairs and maintenance on three older vessels and the timing of the purchases to replenish consumables and spares.

Supramax/ultramax vessel operating costs per day were $4,616 per day for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and $4,442 per day for the six months ended June 30, 2017.

In the tankers business, medium range tankers and small tankers cost of sales were $19.7 million and $8.4 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and $23.5 million and $10.4 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2017. This change was due to a decrease in the number of tankers operating in 2018 and lower vessel depreciation relating to impairments taken in the third quarter of 2017.

The average daily charter-in costs for our long-term supramax/ultramax fleet was $13,049 during the first six months of 2018 and we expect this to decrease to approximately $12,700 for the second half of 2018, which reflects the redelivery of the Supramax vessel IVS Beachwood in June 2018. During the first half of 2018, out of 3,402 operating days in the supramax/ultramax segment, 45% were fulfilled with owned/long-term chartered-in vessels and the remaining 55% with short-term chartered-in vessels. As discussed above, the IVS Shikra was redelivered in August 2018 (which was our only long-term charter Handysize vessel).

The average daily charter-in costs for our long-term medium range tanker fleet was $15,031 during the first six months of 2018 and we expect this to decrease to approximately $14,580 for the second half of 2018. During the first half of 2018, all of the operating days in the medium range segment, were fulfilled with owned/long-term chartered-in vessels. The Company does not have any long-term charter small range tanker vessels.

Medium range tankers voyage expenses and small tankers voyage expenses were $3.8 million and $2.2 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and $4.2 million and $1.5 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2017. Medium range tankers operating costs and small tankers operating costs were to $5.9 million and $4.9 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and $6.9 million and $4.8 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2017. The decrease in medium range voyage expenses were primarily due to the reduction in the number of vessels operating in this sector in the first half of 2018. The increase in small tankers voyage expenses was due to a vessel that had been employed under a time charter agreement in 2017 and was entered into a pool for the 2018 period, which resulted in the vessel incurring voyage expenses as part of the operations. Medium range tankers vessel operating costs per day were $7,279 per day for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and $6,928 per day for the six months ended June 30, 2017. Small tankers vessel operating costs per day were $7,750 per day for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and $7,571 per day for the six months ended June 30, 2017. This change was due to a decrease in the number of tankers operating in 2018.

Gross profit was $2.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and $9.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017.

Other operating income was $8.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and $$1.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017. This change primarily relates to foreign exchange gain and profit on the sale of two non-core businesses.

Administrative expenses were $17.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and $13.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017.

Other operating expenses were approximately $2.1 million in each of the six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017.

Interest income was $1.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and $3.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017.

Interest expense was $3.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and $3.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017.

Share of losses of joint ventures was $1.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and $1.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017, primarily relating to the impairment of vessels.

Income tax expense for the six months ended June 30, 2018 was $2.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and $1.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017.

Loss for the six months ended June 30, 2018 was $13.5 million a loss for the six months ended June 30, 2017 was $7.0 million.

Cash from operating activities was an outflow of $46.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and an outflow of $6.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017. Cash generated from investing activities was inflow of $33.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and an outflow of $0.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017. Cash generated from financing activities was an inflow of $19.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and an outflow of $0.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017.

In the first half of 2018 we also completed the $100 million debt refinancing which streamlined our balance sheet and reinforced our liquidity. As of June 30, 2018, we had cash of $54.1 million and debt remains moderate with a low debt / book capitalization ratio.

Source: Grindrod Shipping Holdings