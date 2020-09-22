Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Completion of Previously Announced Addition of IVS Pebble Beach and Sale of IVS Nightjar

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., a global provider of maritime transportation services in the drybulk and product tanker sectors, announced two transactions with respect to its fleet.

On September 15, 2020, the Company took delivery of the IVS Pebble Beach, a Japanese-built eco ultramax drybulk carrier newbuilding. As previously disclosed, the vessel has been chartered-in from its owner for a minimum period of two years with options to extend for up to two additional years, at Grindrod Shipping’s election. In addition, the Company holds options to purchase the vessel in the future.

On September 2, 2020, the previously announced sale of the 2004-built handysize drybulk carrier IVS Nightjar was completed, with the vessel being delivered to her new owners.

Source: Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.