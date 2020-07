Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., a global provider of maritime transportation services in the drybulk and product tanker sectors, announced that on July 9, 2020, the Company re-delivered the 2013-built chartered-in medium range tanker Doric Breeze to her owners at the conclusion of her charter. The vessel had been on charter to Grindrod Shipping for the past seven years.

