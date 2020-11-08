Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Fleet Update – Sale of IVS Triview

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., a global provider of maritime transportation services in the drybulk and product tanker sectors, announced that a joint venture in which the Company holds a 51% share has completed the sale of the 2009-built handysize drybulk vessel IVS Triview to an unaffiliated third party, for a gross price of approximately $7.85 million.

The vessel was delivered to her new owners on November 2, 2020. The sale of the IVS Triview will result in the winding up of the joint venture and eventual return of shareholder capital once the associated liabilities have been repaid. Following the sale and windup, the Company is pleased to report it no longer has any owned vessels in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Source: Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.