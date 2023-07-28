Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Ship Sales and Other Transactions

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) (JSE: GSH) (“Grindrod Shipping” or “Company”), a global provider of maritime transportation services predominantly in the drybulk sector, announced the completion of the following transactions.

On May 4, 2023, we entered into a contract to charter-out the 2017-built supramax bulk carrier IVS Swinley Forest for 12 months.

On May 25, 2023, we exercised the purchase option on the chartered-in 2016-built supramax bulk carrier, IVS Hayakita, with delivery planned on or about September 28, 2023. The vessel will remain chartered-in at her original contract rate until delivery to us.

On June 6, 2023, the Company completed the previously disclosed sale of the 2014-built handysize bulk carrier, IVS Kestrel for $17.3 million (before costs). Approximately $7.0 million debt is expected to be repaid on the Company’s $114.1 million senior secured credit facility and the sale generated net proceeds to the Company of $10.3 million after the debt repayment. Following delivery to the new owners, IVS Kestrel was chartered-in for 11 to 13 months and has two one-year options to extend the charter.

On June 27, 2023, we entered into a contract to sell the 2011-built handysize bulk carrier, IVS Orchard, for delivery by August 31, 2023 for a price of $10.8 million (before costs). The vessel is unencumbered.

On July 11, 2023, we exercised the option to extend the firm charter-in period of the 2016-built supramax bulk carrier IVS Windsor for 12 months.

On July 17, 2023, we exercised the option to extend the firm charter-in period of the 2014-built supramax bulk carrier IVS Naruo for 12 months.

On July 18, 2023, we entered into a contract to purchase the 2024-built 40,000 dwt handysize bulk carrier newbuilding for delivery by March 31, 2024 for a price of $33.75 million (before costs) from Good Viscount (MI) Ltd (a wholly owned subsidiary of our parent company Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON: TMI)). The acquisition, which is at an agreed price consistent with two independent broker valuations obtained in connection with the transaction, was unanimously approved by the disinterested members of the Board.

On July 24, 2023, we entered into a contract to purchase the 2011-built 38,500 dwt handysize bulk carrier, Steady Sarah, for delivery by July 31, 2023 for a price of $15.0 million (before costs) from Billy (MI) Ltd (a wholly owned subsidiary of our parent company Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON: TMI)). The acquisition, which is at an agreed price consistent with three independent broker valuations obtained in connection with the transaction, was unanimously approved by the disinterested members of the Board.

Source: Grindrod Shipping Holdings