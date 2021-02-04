Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Becomes a Signatory of the Neptune Declaration on Seafarer Wellbeing and Crew Change

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., a global provider of maritime transportation services in the drybulk and product tanker sectors, announced it has signed the Neptune Declaration on Seafarer Wellbeing and Crew Change (the “Neptune Declaration”). The Neptune Declaration focuses on addressing the crew change crisis the shipping industry is facing due to the pandemic and prioritize high-quality health protocols.

The Neptune Declaration’s four major aims are to:

recognize seafarers as key workers and give them priority access to Covid-19 vaccinations;

implement high-standard health protocols;

increase collaboration between ship operators and charterers to facilitate crew changes; and

ensure airline connectivity between key maritime hubs for seafarers.

Martyn Wade, the Chief Executive Officer of Grindrod Shipping, commented:

“We are committed to the well-being and safety of our seafarers and are pleased to join a global coalition of over 400 companies and organizations striving to achieve the same ambitions. During the pandemic, shipping reaffirmed its vital function as the artery of global trade, keeping the global supply chain open for the benefit of societies around the world. This could not have happened without the endurance and sacrifices of our seafarers who have been facing unprecedented challenges. We look forward to working with our peers to address and resolve the challenges of crew changes and to ensure a safer and more resilient global maritime supply chain.”

Source: Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.