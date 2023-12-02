Grindrod Shipping Reports Third Quarter Revenues of $112.5 Million

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., a global provider of maritime transportation services predominantly in the drybulk sector, today announced its earnings results for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

•Revenues of $112.5 million

•Gross profit of $4.2 million

•Loss for the period and attributable to owners of the Company of $8.5 million, or $0.44 per ordinary share

•Adjusted net loss of $6.5 million, or $0.33 per ordinary share(1)

•Adjusted EBITDA of $11.2 million(1)

•Handysize and supramax/ultramax TCE per day of $9,744 and $12,380, respectively(1)

Financial Highlights for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

•Revenues of $298.3 million

•Gross profit of $27.7 million

•Loss for the period and attributable to owners of the Company of $7.2 million, or $0.37 per ordinary share

•Adjusted net loss of $5.2 million, or $0.27 per ordinary share(1)

•Adjusted EBITDA of $51.2 million(1)

•Handysize and supramax/ultramax TCE per day of $10,252 and $13,446, respectively(1)

•Period end cash and cash equivalents of $69.0 million and restricted cash of $6.9 million

Operational & Corporate Highlights for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

•On July 11, 2023, we exercised the option to extend the firm charter-in period of the 2016-built supramax bulk carrier IVS Windsor for 12 months.

•On July 13, 2023, we announced an EGM to be held on August 10, 2023 to propose a capital reduction which would result in a total cash distribution to shareholders up to a maximum of $45.0 million.

•On July 17, 2023, we exercised the option to extend the firm charter-in period of the 2014-built supramax bulk carrier IVS Naruo for 12 months.

•On July 18, 2023, we entered into a contract to purchase the 2024-built handysize bulk carrier newbuilding for a price of $33.8 million (before costs) from Good Viscount (MI) Ltd (a wholly owned subsidiary of our parent company Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (“TMI”). The acquisition, which is at an agreed price consistent with two independent broker valuations obtained in connection with the transaction, was unanimously approved by the disinterested members of the Board.

•On July 24, 2023, we entered into a contract to purchase the 2011-built handysize bulk carrier, Steady Sarah, for a price of $15.0 million (before costs) from Billy (MI) Ltd (a wholly owned subsidiary of our parent company TMI). The acquisition, which is at an agreed price consistent with three independent broker valuations obtained in connection with the transaction, was unanimously approved by the disinterested members of the Board. We took delivery of the handysize bulk carrier on July 28, 2023.

•On August 4, 2023, we delivered the 2011-built handysize bulk carrier, IVS Orchard, to her new owners.

•On August 10, 2023, a special resolution was passed at an EGM for a capital reduction which would result in a total cash distribution up to a maximum of $45.0 million. The Company does not intend to declare any further dividends for 2023 in light of the cash distribution.

•On August 24, 2023, we entered into an en-bloc deal to sell the 2015-built ultramax bulk carrier, IVS Bosch Hoek and the 2016-built ultramax bulk carrier, IVS Hayakita, for $46.5 million (before costs). IVS Hayakita is a chartered-in vessel with a purchase option which we exercised on May 25, 2023. The vessels were delivered to the new owners on September 19 and September 25, 2023, respectively and approximately

$10.0 million debt was repaid on the Company’s $114.1 million senior secured credit facility.

•On September 1, 2023, we exercised our option to extend the firm charter-in period of the 2020-built supramax bulk carrier, IVS Pebble Beach for 12 months at a pre-agreed fixed rate, starting from approximately October 22, 2023.

•On September 14, 2023, we entered into a contract to sell the 2013-built handysize bulk carrier, IVS Merlion, for $11.6 million (before costs) with delivery to her new owners on November 29, 2023. This vessel is unencumbered. We can provide no assurances that the delivery will take place by that time or at all .

•On September 25, 2023, we entered into two sale and purchase agreements to acquire the entire issued share capital of Tamar Ship Management Limited and Taylor Maritime Management Limited for a total consideration of approximately $11.8 million (before costs). The closing was subject to closing conditions.

•On September 27, 2023, we entered into a contract to sell the 2013-built handysize bulk carrier, IVS Raffles, for $11.6 million (before costs) with delivery to her new owners on November 16 , 2023. This vessel is unencumbered.

•On September 29, 2023, we announced that the fully paid-up share capital would be reduced by $32.4 million and the Company would distribute cash in two tranches; the first distribution of $1.01598 per ordinary share, which was paid on October 26, 2023, and the second distribution of $0.63193 per ordinary share, payable on or about December 11, 2023, to all shareholders of record as of October 20, 2023.

Recent Developments

•The Company intends to transition to semi-annual reporting from December 2023, to reduce the cost and time required to prepare and file quarterly reports. This will be the last quarterly report prepared by the Group.

•On October 3, 2023, we announced that the completion conditions included in the two sale and purchase agreements for the acquisition of the entire issued share capital of Tamar Ship Management Limited and Taylor Maritime Management Limited had been met. The acquisition became legally effective on October 3, 2023.

•On November 7, 2023, we exercised our option to extend the firm charter-in period of the 2020-built supramax bulk carrier, IVS Atsugi for 12 months at a pre-agreed fixed rate, starting from approximately December 30, 2023.

•On November 16, 2023, we delivered the 2013-built handysize bulk carrier, IVS Raffles, to her new owners.

•As of November 23, 2023, we have contracted the following TCE per day for the fourth quarter of 2023 (1):

-Handysize: approximately 1,286 operating days(2) at an average TCE per day of approximately $10,040

-Supramax/ultramax: approximately 1,449 operating days(2) at an average TCE per day of approximately $15,235

CEO Commentary

Edward Buttery, the Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“We have had a productive quarter, having further reduced debt through maturity and repayments, contracted $69.7 million of ship sales, arranged a significant cash distribution of $32.4 million for our shareholders and started the integration of the management teams which we expect to unlock further commercial synergies and technical savings, all while maintaining an attractive core of modern Japanese geared bulk carriers. We outperformed the BHSI and BSI through the period. In total, we have now paid $36.1 million of bank debt since the start of the year, equating to a reduction in interest payments of $1.9 million on an annualised basis. Overall, we maintain a favourable outlook for the geared dry bulk segment and we remain committed to continuing to reduce debt and improving our position to deliver long-term value to shareholders.”

Unaudited Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

Revenue was $112.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and $107.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Vessel revenue was $54.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and $107.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Revenue increased due to Ship sale revenue generated from the sale of a handysize vessel and two supramax/ultramax vessels in the third quarter of 2023 compared to no sales for the same period in 2022. This was partially offset by decreased vessel revenue due to weakening market conditions in the drybulk business.

Our handysize total revenue and supramax/ultramax total revenue was $33.5 million and $78.9 million, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2023, and $43.6 million and $63.6 million, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Handysize vessel revenue and supramax/ultramax vessel revenue was $22.4 million and $31.6 million, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2023, and $43.5 million and $63.5 million, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The results for the three months ended September 30, 2023 were negatively impacted by weaker spot markets. Handysize ship sale revenue and supramax/ultramax ship sale revenue was $11.0 million and $47.4 million, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2023, which was due to the sale of a handysize vessel and two supramax/ultramax vessel in the third quarter of 2023 compared to no sales for the same period in 2022.

Handysize TCE per day was $9,744 per day for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and $23,257 per day for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Supramax/ultramax TCE per day was $12,380 per day for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and $25,645 per day for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Cost of sales was $108.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and $68.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Cost of sales increased primarily as a result of the sale of a handysize vessel and two supramax/ultramax vessels in the third quarter of 2023 compared to no sale for the same period in 2022. This was partially offset by a decrease in charter-in costs on short-term charters as spot rates weakened during the third quarter of 2023.

Our handysize segment and supramax/ultramax segment cost of sales was $33.1 million and $75.8 million, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and $25.9 million and $43.7 million, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Cost of sales increased due to the sale of a handysize and two supramax/ultramax vessels in the third quarter of 2023 compared to no sale for the same period in 2022, which was partially offset by a decrease in voyage expenses and charter hire as a result of the weaker market.

Handysize voyage expenses and supramax/ultramax voyage expenses were $6.7 million and $12.5 million, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and $7.6 million and $15.8 million, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Handysize charter hire expense and supramax/ultramax charter hire expense were $5.3 million and $2.2 million, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and $5.7 million and $11.9 million, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Handysize vessel operating costs and supramax/ultramax vessel operating costs were $7.2 million and $4.3 million, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2023, and $8.1 million and $4.6 million, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Handysize vessel operating costs per day were $5,981 per day for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and $5,883 per day for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Vessel operating costs per day were higher in the handysize drybulk carrier segment for the three months ended September 30, 2023 in comparison to the three months ended September 30, 2022 due to increased cost of lubricating oils, increased repairs to certain of the older vessels and additional crew to manage ongoing repairs as an intermediary measure between drydockings. Supramax/ultramax vessel operating costs were $5,930 per day for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and $5,105 per day for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Vessel operating costs per day were higher in the supramax/ultramax drybulk carrier segment for the three months ended September 30, 2023 in comparison to the three months ended September 30, 2022 due to increased cost of lubricating oils, increased repairs on a small number of vessels and additional crew to manage ongoing repairs as an intermediary measure between drydockings.

Gross profit was $4.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and $38.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Other operating expense was $1.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and $0.1 million income for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The decrease is primarily due to the impairment loss on vessels for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Administrative expense was $7.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and $12.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The decrease was due to a reduced staff incentive accrual, no accrual for the forfeitable share incentive scheme due to the settlement and termination of the scheme in December 2022 and fees associated with the offer to shareholders to purchase their shares in 2022, which was partially offset by increased insurance costs.

Interest income was $0.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and $0.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Interest expense remained flat at $4.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022.

Income tax expense was $0.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and $0.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Loss for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was $8.5 million compared to a profit of $22.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Unaudited Results for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

Revenue was $298.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and $379.1 million for nine months ended September 30, 2022. Vessel revenue was $163.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and $348.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Revenue decreased due to weakening market conditions in the drybulk business, partially offset with the sale of three handysize and four supramax/ultramax vessels compared to the sale of a medium range tanker in the first half of 2022 (included in the Other segment under a bareboat charter).

Our handysize total revenue and supramax/ultramax total revenue was $105.3 million and $192.9 million, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and $132.5 million and $214.6 million, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Handysize vessel revenue and supramax/ultramax vessel revenue was $65.0 million and $98.6 million, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and $132.1 million and $214.5 million, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The results were negatively impacted by the weaker spot market rates. Handysize ship sale revenue and supramax/ultramax ship sale revenue was $40.3 million and $94.3 million, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 due to the sale of three handysize and four supramax/ultramax vessels compared to no ship sales in these divisions for the same period in 2022.

Handysize TCE per day was $10,252 per day for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and $24,396 per day for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Supramax/ultramax TCE per day was $13,446 per day for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and $27,015 per day for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Cost of sales was $270.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and $235.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The increased costs are primarily as a result of the sale of three handysize and four supramax/ultramax vessels in the first half of 2023 compared to the sale of one medium range tanker for the same period in 2022 (included in the Other segment under a bareboat charter), which was partially offset by decreased voyage expenses due to decrease in the number of short-term operating days and lower charter-in costs on short-term charters as spot rates weakened during the nine months of 2023.

In the drybulk business, our handysize segment and supramax/ultramax segment cost of sales was $98.0 million and $174.9 million, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and $71.0 million and $135.8 million, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Our handysize voyage expenses and supramax/ultramax voyage expenses was $19.2 million and $35.8 million, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and $22.5 million and $47.3 million, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Handysize charter hire expenses and supramax/ultramax charter hire expenses were $8.5 million and $6.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and $11.7 million, and $40.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Handysize vessel operating costs and supramax/ultramax vessel operating costs were $22.9 million and $13.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and $22.9 million, and $13.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Handysize vessel operating costs per day were $6,001 per day for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and $5,603 per day for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. These increases were primarily due to increased cost of lubricating oils, increased repairs to certain of the older vessels and additional crew to manage ongoing repairs as an intermediary measure between drydockings. Supramax/ultramax vessel operating costs per day were $5,707 per day for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and $5,255 per day for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. These increases were primarily due to increased cost of lubricating oils, increased repairs on a small number of vessels and additional crew to manage ongoing repairs as an intermediary measure between drydockings.

Gross profit was $27.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and $143.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Other operating expense was $1.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and income of $3.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The decrease is primarily due to the impairment loss on vessels for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to a reversal of impairment in 2022.

Administrative expense was $21.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and $28.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The decrease was due to a reduced staff incentive accrual, no accrual for the forfeitable share incentive scheme due to the settlement and termination of the scheme in December 2022 and fees associated with the offer to shareholders to purchase their shares in 2022, which was partially offset by increased insurance costs.

Interest income was $1.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and $0.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Interest expense was $13.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and $11.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The increase is primarily due to the increase in interest rates.

Income tax expense was $0.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and $0.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $7.2 million and a profit of $107.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Net cash flows generated from operating activities was $124.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and $168.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Net cash utilised in investing activities was $0.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and net cash generated was $0.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Net cash flows used in financing activities was $100.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and $130.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

As of September 30, 2023, we had cash and cash equivalents of $69.0 million and restricted cash of $6.9 million.

