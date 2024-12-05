Group Manning Companies Held Seafarers’ Consolation and Long-Service Achievement Ceremony for Filipino Seafarers

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) is pleased to announce that Ventis Maritime Corporation (VENTIS) and “K” LNG Maritime Services, Inc. (KLMSI), which are invested in by “K” LINE, jointly held a ceremony on November 30 in Makati City in the Philippines to honor seafarers in time for the Christmas season. Seafarers on leave and their families were invited to attend the ceremony, which was also attended by President Myochin from “K” LINE and many guests from related parties.

VENTIS and KLMSI, established in 1989 and in 2017, are the core of its manning companies for containership, car carriers, dry bulk carriers, LNG carriers, tankers, and LPG carriers. They are highly regarded by local authorities, having received the DMW’s* Top Performer Award”, which is given to companies for their outstanding performance in the maritime sector.

During the ceremony, President Myochin thanked the seafarers and their families for their contributions every day to safe operations and emphasized the importance of securing and training excellent seafarers as the company accelerates its efforts to introduce new technology, including environmental measures.

Other manning affiliates across various locations in the Philippines plan to conduct similar initiatives. “K” LINE will continue to enhance engagement with seafarers, their families, and related companies to ensure safe operations and high-quality transportation services.

Source: Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha