What is maritime development and why is it important? Isn’t one of the biggest challenges the failure to appreciate the value of the maritime sector? These are the questions being raised by IMO at the Growing Blue Conference in Maputo, Mozambique (23-24 May).

“Ultimately, more efficient shipping, working in partnership with a port sector supported by governments, will be a major driver towards global stability and sustainable development for the good of all people” said IMO’s Chris Trelawny, speaking at a side event on maritime development.

IMO’s Maritime Development programme is assisting countries to grow sustainable blue economies and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by working to help IMO Member States to develop innovative policies and strategies to respond to the needs of countries at the national, regional and global levels. This includes supporting development of national port and shipping sectors, promoting seafaring and shipping-related work as viable employment options for young people, both male and female, and facilitating regional trade by sea to foster manufacturing and export of finished products in addition to raw materials, with resulting benefits including increased and sustainable employment opportunities ashore.

More than 500 participants, including UN Special Envoy for Oceans, Peter Thomson, various Ministers and the Presidents of Mozambique and the Seychelles took part in the Conference. It builds on the Sustainable Blue Economy Conference held in Kenya in November 2018, which featured forward-looking IMO side events on the sustainable blue economy; integrating women in the maritime sector; and reducing GHG emissions from ships.

Source: IMO