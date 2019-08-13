GRSE launches its 5th Fast Patrol Vessel for Indian Coast Guard

Miniratna Category 1 Defence PSU and premier warship builder Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd. launched the Fifth Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV) (Yard no.2117) for the Indian Coast Guard at Raja Bagan Dockyard Unit of GRSE, Kolkata. This ship, to be commissioned as ICGS Kanaklata Barua, is the last in the series of Five FPVs built by GRSE. Upholding the best of maritime traditions, the shipwas “Launched” by Smt. Veena Ajay Kumar, wife of Dr. Ajay Kumar, IAS, Secretary Defence (Production) who was present at the occasion as the Chief Guest. The ceremony was held in the august presence of Rear Admiral VK Saxena, IN(Retd.), Chairman and Managing Director, GRSE, Inspector General Rajan Bargotra, PTM,TM, Commander Coast Guard Region (North East) and other Senior Officials of GRSE, and Indian Coast Guard.

This ship is 50M long, 7.5M wide and has a displacement of around 308 Tons. These FPVs are designed for a maximum speed of 34 knots with an endurance of more than 1500 nautical miles.These vessels come with an efficient hull form developed in-house and proven after extensive model testing. These FPV designs which are exclusive to GRSE are an improvisation on the Inshore Patrol Vessels (IPV) built by GRSE for the Indian Coast Guard in 2013. These fuel- efficient and powerful platforms are well suited for patrolling, anti-smuggling, anti-poaching, and rescue operations. They come fitted with state-of-the-art Main Engines with Advanced Control Systems and Water Jet Units and an ‘Integrated Bridge System’ assimilating all Communication and Navigation Systems. The key armament of a 40/60 Gun and improved habitability features with fully air-conditioned modular accommodation for 35 personnel are the other salient features of these ships. Today’s launch with a noteworthy progress of 56% signifies the accomplishment of a key milestone for the ship. The company is geared up for the post-launch activities which include balance fitting out of the ship, readiness of ship systems and setting to work of equipment/ systems. Thereafter, the ship would be put to sea for trials before final delivery.

In a period of over five decades since inception in 1960, GRSE has successfully developed an array of world-class platforms including Frigates, Missile Corvettes, Anti-Submarine Warfare Corvettes and Landing Craft Utility Ships for the Indian Navy, all of them armed with high-tech infrastructure. GRSE is the only shipyard in the country to have delivered 100 Warships. Today, GRSE is well-positioned to construct large warships harnessing advanced modular shipbuilding technology which is at par with the best in the world. The enhanced shipbuilding capacity enables GRSE to construct 20 ships concurrently. Apart from shipbuilding and ship repairs, GRSE has also diversified into the engineering business and builds ‘bailey type bridges’, ‘deck machinery for ships’ and ‘diesel engines for marine applications’.

GRSE currently has a strong order book of over Rs.27,500 Crores equipping the shipyard with a deep pool of revenue-generating projects. GRSE was recently recognized as one of the “Next Fortune 500 Companies of India” at an Event Celebrating “India’s Largest Midsize Companies and Value Creators”.

Team GRSE continues to raise its bar higher in the sphere of maritime engineering excellence. Continuous research and innovation, excellent product quality, lean thinking and a strong corporate structure powered by an outstanding human capital remain the hallmark of GRSE’s operations. The shipbuilder has set sail towards a growth trajectory in line with its vision to be a world leader in shipbuilding and the launching of the last Fast Patrol Vessel in the series propels it further towards that goal.

Source: GRSE