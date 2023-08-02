GS Caltex offers very-high sulphur gasoil for second time in 2 months – sources

South Korea’s GS Caltex has offered one cargo of 5000ppm sulphur gasoil for the second time in two months, with the rare move coming after they cancelled a tender to sell 500ppm sulphur gasoil, said three trade sources familiar with the matter.

Prior to July, the refiner’s previous offer for 5000ppm sulphur gasoil came in last November.

Two separate sources attributed the sudden emergence in the offer to some possible demand from the African import region, but further details could not be confirmed.

The private refiner is seeking to sell 300,000 barrels of the very-high sulphur gasoil for Aug. 28-30 loading, they added, after selling one end-July loading lot a month ago.

The tender closes on Aug. 1 with same-day validity.

GS Caltex was earlier offering one cargo of 500ppm sulphur gasoil, with the same loading date as the 5000ppm cargo, via a sales tender that was supposed to close on July 31, Reuters records showed.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Trixie Yap; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)