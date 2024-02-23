GSBN welcomes Portbase, ICTSI and Westports to further strengthen trusted data collaboration and decarbonisation in global trade

Global Shipping Business Network (GSBN), a neutral, not-for-profit consortium enabling paperless, accessible and sustainable global trade with its data infrastructure and ecosystem of partners, welcomes Portbase, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) and Westports Holdings Berhad (Westports) as its latest members. The new partnership marks another milestone in GSBN’s growing infrastructure and ecosystem coverage.

Founded in 2009, Portbase is a not-for-profit organisation that develops and operates the digital infrastructure for the Dutch ports. Portbase is the first Port Community System (PCS) to integrate with GSBN in Europe. Portbase’s leading PCS will connect with GSBN’s global network to enable a secure flow of data for joint users to benefit from greater value and performance.

The exchange of trusted data will support the optimisation of processes such as making the release of containers more secure, as well as contribute towards decarbonisation efforts.

Iwan van der Wolf, CEO and Managing Director at Portbase, said, “By connecting with GSBN’s trust-by-design data platform on behalf of our joint users, we enable scalable, secured data exchange between the Dutch ports, their hinterland community and GSBN’s global shipping network. We look forward to further strengthening our connection with GSBN and together facilitating a seamless flow of data to accelerate the industry-wide decarbonisation.”

Since joining the network last year, ICTSI, the world’s largest independent terminal operator has recently deployed GSBN’s Cargo Release with Contecon Manzanillo S.A. de C.V. (CMSA), one of the major container terminal operators in Mexico. The solution streamlines the documentation process to shorten the cargo release process and was deployed in just two weeks. Through ICTSI’s global platform approach, any of GSBN’s products can be deployed easily and efficiently across its global network of 32 terminals across 19 countries.

Brian Mark Hibbert, Vice President and Chief Information Officer at ICTSI, said, “The integration with GSBN helps us move faster in our digitalisation journey. Through our platform, we can integrate once to enable access to GSBN’s network as well as deploy products to serve joint customers globally. ICTSI has the global capability to accelerate platform integration and data exchange by leveraging GSBN’s blockchain infrastructure, allowing customers to access and exchange transactional information in real-time, thus improving the efficiency throughout the supply chain.”

Westports is a leading port operator located in Malaysia with connections to the main shipping route along the Straits of Malacca, a strategic transhipment hub in Southeast Asia. It will integrate with GSBN as part of its green and smart port strategy.

Datuk Ruben Emir Gnanalingam bin Abdullah, the Executive Chairman cum Group Managing Director of Westports, said “Together with GSBN, we can optimise key processes and facilitate efficient data sharing across the shipping industry. This is aligned with our push to develop green and smart port concepts, not only reducing greenhouse gas emission but also providing a future-proof port to support economic growth.”

Bertrand Chen, CEO of GSBN, said: “We are thrilled to welcome our new members, Portbase and Westports to the network and once again strengthen our support to the shipping ecosystem globally. With partners like ICTSI and the others, new solutions can be quickly deployed to the ports and terminals, ultimately driving industry-wide digitisation, data collaboration and decarbonisation.”

Yan Li, Managing Director of COSCO SHIPPING Lines (Netherlands) B.V., said “GSBN’s partnerships with Portbase, ICTSI and Westports underscore a joint commitment for a secured, efficient and sustainable data collaboration across the global shipping industry. As a carrier, we always strive for greater accessibility, sustainability and operational efficiency. The collaborative efforts, especially with partners like Portbase and global terminal operators with a strong group digital platform infrastructure such as ICTSI, offer a streamlined operational process for customers globally. We will continue to support GSBN’s pivotal role in shaping a more connected and sustainable future for the shipping industry.”

