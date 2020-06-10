GSPC buys LNG cargo for early July delivery – sources

India’s Gujarat State Petroleum Corp (GSPC) bought liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery in early July, three industry sources said on Wednesday.

It bought the cargo for delivery into the Mundra terminal over July 1 to 7 from trader Gunvor at about $2 to $2.30 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), the sources added.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan in Singapore and Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)