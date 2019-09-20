GSPC seeks LNG cargo for late Oct-early Nov delivery: sources

Recent News

  
India’s Gujarat State Petroleum Corp (GSPC) is seeking a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery over late October to early November, three industry sources said.

The company is seeking the cargo for delivery into Dahej or Hazira or any West Coast discharge port at buyer’s option, according to one of the sources.

Offers are due by Sept. 23, the source added.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ekaterina Kravtsova in LONDON and Jessica Jaganathan in SINGAPORE, editing by Deepa Babington)

