GT USA welcomes Binderholz at Canaveral Cargo Terminal, Florida

GT USA, the US arm of Gulftainer, a privately owned independent port operator headquartered in the UAE, recently received its first shipment from Binderholz GmbH (Binderholz), a family-owned, leading European timber company with operations in Austria, Germany and Finland, which utilizes cutting edge technology and production methods. Binderholz produces efficiently on a sustainable basis in accordance with the no-waste principle and recovers 100% of the timber resource.

The consignment from the European market leader in solid wood products and innovative construction solutions delivered to the Canaveral Cargo Terminal (CCT) at Port Canaveral in Florida, USA. As part of its services to Binderholz, GT USA is also assisting with storage and inventory of the lumber at the terminal, along with loading it to flatbed trucks for delivery inland. GT USA marked the inaugural vessel call from Binderholz with a special ceremony, honoring Capt. Bogdan Kladnik of the MV ROSSANA with a commemorative plaque. Speaking on the occasion, Joe Cruise, Commercial Manager, said: “We are thrilled that Binderholz has entrusted GT USA to assist them with their growing lumber business through Port Canaveral.

GT USA is building upon the relationship that its sister company, GT USA Wilmington, has developed with Binderholz over the last year and this vessel call is a strong indication of the trust we have built among our partners and customers.” “GT USA’s goal is always to tailor services to individual client needs through providing creative flexible cargo-handling, terminal and warehousing solutions. We have achieved this goal with Binderholz, by fully customizing a cargo solution to cater to their specific requirements,” he added. The US market, including the Central Florida region, has witnessed rising demand for lumber in recent years, driving an upsurge in such imports. With plans underway for Binderholz to increase its imports to meet demand, shipments to Port Canaveral are expected to continue on a regular basis

Source: GT USA