GT USA Wilmington Marks Successful Implementation of New Terminal Operating System

GT USA Wilmington has announced the successful implementation of an Integrated Port Operating System (IPOS), to upgrade and optimize the IT system for the future development of the port. The system was deployed over recent months at the Port of Wilmington with employees and customers receiving end-user and user acceptance training, with outstanding results being registered. The system upgrade is already enhancing GT Wilmington’s operating processes and customer service by improving job orders, vehicle routing processes for container pickup/delivery, the optimization of layout and travel distances within the terminal and integration with customer systems for complete visibility throughout the supply chain.

The resulting efficiencies to key operational processes are allowing the company to boost terminal productivity and improve service quality, enabling the business to identify and solve potential problems before they occur. Eric Casey, CEO of GT USA Wilmington said: “I’d like to congratulate everyone involved in the roll out of the IPOS system. Everyone came together to ensure that the go-live was completed on its scheduled date with no glitches.

The implementation of IPOS reiterates GT Wilmington’s continued commitment to improving operational systems for a better customer experience. The roll out of the IPOS is the first step in our technology transformation strategy and having this new system at the heart of terminal operations will play a crucial role in boosting our overall performance; we are enhancing efficiency and productivity while adding substantial value for our customers. Most importantly, vessels arriving at our port will benefit from the considerable reduction in wait times that comes with synchronized operations.”

Source: GT USA Wilmington