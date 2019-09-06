GT USA’s Canaveral Cargo Terminal Fully Operational

GT USA’s Canaveral Cargo Terminal (CCT) has been inspected and, having incurred no damage from Hurricane Dorian, has been cleared to resume terminal operations. CCT resumed normal operations as of 8:00 this morning. The expedited reopening of CCT is the result of advance storm preparation and facility planning by GT USA in partnership with the Canaveral Port Authority.

The M/V OCEAN GIANT, which is maneuvering clear of the storm, is expected to arrive and work at CCT on Friday morning. The M/V OCEAN GIANT operated by US Flag Carrier, US Ocean, LLC, is on a resupply voyage with refrigerated and dry cargo, as well as miscellaneous heavy equipment.

“Although Hurricane Dorian packed quite a punch in Port Canaveral, the hard work of the Emergency Response Team, Brevard County Sheriff’s Department, USCG, Canaveral Port Authority and GT USA personnel allowed GT USA to open the Canaveral Cargo Terminal and be fully operational less than 24 hours after the storm passed. I want to extend my thanks to all parties that assisted in getting the facility up and running so quickly. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the Bahamian people who have been affected by the devastation that Dorian brought to the north of their country,” said Peter Richards, CEO, GT USA.

The Canaveral Cargo Terminal, developed on 20 acres with two berths and two gantry cranes, is a multi-purpose cargo terminal at Port Canaveral and stands ready to assist shipping lines or cargo owners affected by the storm.



Source: GT USA