GT Wilmington Welcomes New Customer CMPC First Plywood Cargo to Arrive at the Port of Wilmington

GT USA Wilmington (GTW), the US arm of Gulftainer, a privately owned independent port operator headquartered in the UAE, recently received its very first plywood vessel at the Port of Wilmington. CMPC, a multinational corporation, produces and markets wood, pulp, packaging products, household and non-household sanitary protection products, and tissue paper. Its products are renowned for their quality and competitiveness and for being manufactured from entirely renewable sources.

The vessel transporting this new cargo to Wilmington was the INTERLINK CELERITY, which originated in Chile. The discharge of over 15,000 tons was completed safely and efficiently. GT Wilmington is now looking forward to the second plywood vessel for CMPC, which is scheduled to arrive in early December.

Speaking about this first call of the plywood shipment, Joe Cruise, CEO, GT USA Wilmington said: “We are delighted that CMPC has trusted GTW to assist them with handling their product through the Port of Wilmington.” “Our goal is always to deliver tailor-made services to our individual client requirements by providing creative, flexible cargo-handling, terminal and warehousing solutions. We believe we achieved this goal with this initial shipment. We are looking forward to developing a long-term partnership with CMPC,” he added.

Vic Moreira, Logistics Manager of CMPC USA, said “We are very pleased with the way that our relationship is developing with GT Wilmington and with how this first shipment has been handled. We feel confident that this will be the start of a long-lasting alliance.” GT Wilmington coordinated directly with the CMPC team and its inland logistics carrier, M. Gerace Enterprises, to jointly develop a gameplan to clear the plywood in a timely manner.

Mike Gerace, CEO, stated, “The GTW folks are very accommodating and easy to work with. Getting in and out of the Port of Wilmington including the truck loading has been a breeze.” The US market is witnessing a rising demand for building products in recent years, driving an upsurge in such imports. We hope that this is the first of many regular shipments into the Port of Wilmington. Cruise added, “The Port of Wilmington is open for business and has the space, equipment, and expertise to assist customers with all their supply chain needs.”

Source: GT USA Wilmington (GTW)