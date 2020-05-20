GTI Statia extends terminal towage contract with Svitzer in St. Eustatius, the Caribbean, for three years

Svitzer, global towage operator and part of Maersk, has announced a three-year extension of their marine service contract with GTI Statia (GTIS), one of the largest independent crude and refined product storage terminals serving the U.S. Gulf Coast and Caribbean markets.

The extension that went into effect on 1 March 2020 supports GTI Statia’s storage facility with two tugs performing berthing and unberthings for tankers, as well as various safety standby services. This contract is in addition to the tug and barge contract that Svitzer holds to support the terminal’s operational needs.

GTI Statia, located on the island of St. Eustatius, is comprised of 60 commercial tanks with extensive marine infrastructure and a total storage capacity of 14 million barrels that can store various grades of crude and refined petroleum products. Furthermore, the facility safely handles more than 90 million barrels of products per year.

The Svitzer team in Statia is in the reliable hands of Contract Manager, Theo van der Meer, who coordinates directly with the terminal’s Senior Marine Manager, Capt. William De Gannes, to handle the berthing and unberthing operations.

John Roller, President and CEO of GTI Statia said: “GTI Statia is pleased to continue our long standing relationship with Svitzer. Svitzer is a world class organization and has proven to be aligned with GTI Statia in operating safely, providing value to our customers and giving back to the St. Eustatius community. We look forward to enhancing our partnership over the next three years.”

Commenting on the extension, Arjen Van Dijk, Managing Director, Svitzer Americas, said: “We are very pleased that GTI Statia has chosen Svitzer as their preferred marine services partner for three more years. We are equally very proud of the strong and solid relationship we have with GTI Statia and we look forward to continuing working with them. At Svitzer, we are continuously looking to stabilise and expand our operations and we are committed to support our customers and determined to grow our business in the region over the coming years. Our strategy for the Americas is to pursue further growth within a careful selection of projects and ports that fit our portfolio and capabilities well, and where our multi-local presence will make us a more efficient and reliable partner to our customers.”

With this agreement, Svitzer delivers on its promise of commitment to customers and operations in the Caribbean while positioning them well to grow their regional presence over the coming years. In the Americas region, Svitzer employs 835 people, delivering marine services to global and regional customers across 14 countries.

Source: Svitzer