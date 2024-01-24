GTMaritime adds Greek office and sales management experience to meet growing demand for services

Leading provider of secure maritime data communications software, GTMaritime, has responded to growing demand for its products and services by opening an office in Greece and appointing two new executives to its sales team.

Last year, the company reported a 35% increase in monthly user traffic across its portfolio of software solutions between 1 November 2022 and 31 October 2023. It also announced its 15,000th ship installation – just 16 months after passing the 10,000-vessel milestone.

In response, GTMaritime has opened a new office in the heart of Piraeus to focus on clients and partners in southern Europe and the Middle East, managed by Antonis Kalaitzis and Alex Zervos. The company has also added two key individuals to serve regional customers and support international growth.

Ryan Heinz has been appointed Regional Head of Sales EMEA AMER, bringing 20 years of experience in IT-focused sales and consultancy to the role with a strong emphasis on maritime digitalisation. A passionate advocate for new technology, Ryan has worked with several major maritime software providers.

Also joining GTMaritime is data specialist Sreeraj Srikanth, who has been appointed Regional Sales Manager Middle East. Sreeraj has been tasked with enhancing the visibility of GTMaritime solutions and services in the region, and with contributing to the success of local ship owners and managers. He is currently pursuing a master’s degree in Data Science at Middlesex University Dubai.

Richard White, Global Commercial Director, GTMaritime, said: “For GTMaritime, 2023 was a year characterised by rapid growth and soaring data consumption – and demand for our services shows no sign of abating in 2024. It is vital that we continue to expand our global footprint and add expertise to our workforce.

“With the opening of the Greek office and the appointment of two highly qualified and passionate sales professionals, we have made a very promising start to the year, and I look forward to working with both Ryan and Sreeraj.”

Source: GTMaritime