GTMaritime adds regional expertise to drive growth in Asia-Pacific

Leading maritime software specialist GTMaritime appoints satellite connectivity expert Keng Teen Phang (KT) as Head of Sales for Asia-Pacific to drive business development as the region forges ahead in maritime digitalisation and faces up to fast-emerging disruptive cyber threats

Keng Teen (KT) brings more than 15 years’ experience of delivering satellite communications and maritime software platform solutions to clients across Asia Pacific Region to GTMaritime, accumulated across terrestrial and maritime segments.

Beginning his career as a provider of internet backbone solutions combining satellite and terrestrial pipes to serve remote regions in Asia, he went on to join Marlink Singapore. Initially tasked with identifying opportunities for expanding Marlink’s mobile satellite services to local and regional broadcasters, Keng Teen gained his first exposure to the maritime sector by promoting Inmarsat fleet services to Singaporean luxury yacht owners.

From that point on, the shipping and offshore energy sectors became one of the key focuses for Keng Teen’s career. He became Regional Sales Manager for a maritime software platform designed to optimise ship-shore data transmissions, building a deep understanding of the issues and challenges of connectivity at sea, before taking up a senior role at Eutelsat and drive efforts to develop business across Asia in both maritime and terrestrial verticals.

The appointment at GTMaritime coincides with escalating demand for effective cyber-security solutions and a mounting regional maritime appetite for digitalisation and data-centric vessel operation, according to GTMaritime Sales & Marketing Director Mike McNally.

“More than 40% of the world’s merchant fleet is operated and owned by shipping companies in APAC, while, six of the 10 biggest liner shipping companies are based in APAC,” said Mr McNally. “KT has extensive technical understanding of satellite connectivity and digital platforms managing ship-shore data communications, networking, storage and integration of software solutions. Combined with his ability to build customer loyalty and his eye for detail, this skillset makes him the perfect fit for GTMaritime’s next phase of growth.”

“Maritime digitalization is today driving the exponential growth of data being generated onboard vessels,” said Keng Teen. “GTMaritime delivers a solution that secures, protects and optimizes all critical ship-shore data exchange. It’s an exciting period for the company’s suite of innovative solutions and I look forward to supporting ship owners and managers based across Asia in enhancing the resilience of their operations.”

