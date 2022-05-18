GTMaritime celebrates 10,000 vessel milestone

Leading provider of secure maritime data communications software, GTMaritime, has passed the 10,000-vessel installation milestone, as worldwide demand for secure and reliable maritime software-based solutions continues to grow.

GTMaritime customers now include some of the largest ship owners and operators in the world with increasing data traffic moving between ship and shore driving a surge in installation requests over the last 12-months.

Jamie Jones, Technical Director, GTMaritime, said: “Over the last year in particular, vessels have been dealing with greater volumes of data – a trend we expect to continue – and there has been heightened awareness of cyber security issues following the introduction of IMO2021. Customers are looking for solutions that are secure, can handle increased data loads and are easy to integrate into vessel operations.

“We understand the growing need to stay connected at sea and continuously develop our services and solutions to deliver reliable, secure, and easy-to-use data services.”

GTMaritime offers ship owners and operators a suite of future-proof data communications solutions such as email, endpoint antivirus, data replication and software deployment which have been specifically developed to overcome the challenges of remote connectivity. The company has also created its own multi-stream data transfer platform, FastNet, to optimize secure data exchanges between ship and shore and provide the core of all GTMaritime solutions going forward.

“We are extremely proud to be the data transfer solutions supplier of choice for so many vessels worldwide, and to have GTMaritime products installed on over 10,000 vessels is testament to the hard work and dedication of the GTMaritime team,” said Rob Kenworthy, CEO, GTMaritime.

“GTMaritime has evolved over the last two decades with the demands of the shipping industry and I’d like to thank our customers for their continued loyalty, but also our partners and resellers for their support and the important role they have played in reaching this milestone.”

Source: GTMaritime