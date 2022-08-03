GTMaritime invests in Product Development Talent

Leading provider of secure maritime data communications software, GTMaritime, announces three new appointments as the company continues to expand its product development and support expertise.

Jigar Shah has been appointed as the new Product Specialist at GTMaritime, bringing 10 years of experience in developing and delivering satellite communications and maritime software solutions for Fortune 250 companies and SMEs.

Starting his career as a Maritime Product Engineer at Inmarsat, Jigar progressed to Senior Solutions Engineer where he was responsible for enhancing user experience and worked closely with third parties to develop satellite network-based services which added value to maritime communications.

From that point on, the satcom and maritime software market became a key focus, and Jigar went on to become a Senior Consultant at SES A.S. where he focused on cutting-edge solutions facilitation and deployment. Since 2015, he has held Technical Manager positions, deepening his understanding of the issues surrounding connectivity at sea and providing him with opportunities to work with emerging technologies such as cloud-based and IIoT infrastructure within the maritime industry.

GTMaritime has also appointed Patrick Berry to the development team and Joseph Burthem as Customer Support Specialist, each of whom will support growing demand for reliable and secure maritime software solutions. The appointments follow GTMaritime’s earlier announcement that its solutions are now installed on over 10,000 vessels worldwide as the company experiences an influx in demand for solutions that can effectively and securely support increasing data traffic between ship and shore.

Jamie Jones, Operations Director at GTMaritime said: “We are delighted to welcome Jigar, Patrick and Joseph to the GTMaritime team. Jigar will be responsible for taking GTMaritime solutions to the next level, supporting customer engagement as our services continue to evolve, and contributing to the ongoing development and innovation of the GTMaritime portfolio; while Patrick and Joseph will contribute to the development, deployment and management of our future-proof maritime solutions. As vessels become ever more connected GTMaritime remains committed to investing in our people and to delivering reliable solutions which help alleviate the challenges of communication and connectivity at sea.”

Jigar Shah commented: “It’s a momentous time in the maritime communications space as a greater degree of connectivity at sea is expected and required to support ship operations and the adoption of new technology. GTMaritime offers innovative, reliable, secure and easy-to-use solutions to address the day-to-day challenges of maritime communications. I look forward to helping ship owners and operators unlock the full potential GTMaritime’s solutions can deliver in an increasingly connected maritime industry.”

Source: GT Maritime