GTReplicate averts looming ship-shore data transfer bottleneck

GTMaritime has launched a new cloud-based tool to automate a key part of the data transfer process between ship and shore, relieving seafarers and shore teams of a growing manual file replication burden. GTReplicate is a cyber-secure solution that automates synchronisation of files and data relating to vessel operation with next to no intervention.

With the quantity of data shared between vessels and shore-side teams increasing at an accelerating rate, personnel on board and ashore are having to spend ever more time uploading, downloading and managing file transfers manually. As well as being tedious, such repetitive tasks increase error risks, with the potential for serious financial consequences if the data lost or overwritten is needed to verify compliance.

Running on GTMaritime’s FastNet data transfer platform, GTReplicate provides a reliable and highly configurable automated alternative that reduces the growing administrative burden on fleet IT managers and frees up crew to use their time more constructively.

In contrast to many off-the-shelf solutions, GTReplicate is performance optimised for use in a marine environment. This means it operates gracefully across a variety of connectivity platforms, including 3G, 4G, L-band and VSAT, maximising throughput in each case. To further conserve bandwidth, GTReplicate monitors files intelligently, only sending on those that have changed since the last replication.

Acknowledging the range of specialised software used on ships and the diversity of onboard network configurations between fleets, there are no artificially imposed limits on the type or size of file GTReplicate can handle. It also enables automated bi-directional transfer of selected files, folders, or entire folder structures with multiple mechanisms for maintaining total data integrity. Shore-side email can be used as both replication source and target.

GTReplicate provides shore-based fleet IT managers with a central cloud-based dashboard for configuring and controlling every aspect of how replication takes place, without having to involve crew. Advanced options include ship-specific task creation as well as pre- and post-transfer processing for maximum flexibility.

With a nod to an increasing need for stringent security auditing, GTReplicate comes complete with a full suite of notification, journaling and reporting functions as standard, ranging from basic timestamping to granular detail on execution status and files moved. Likewise, it features robust and flexible archiving functionalities.

Mike McNally, Global Commercial Director at GTMaritime says: “Ship owners are now embracing digitalisation as a low-overhead route to improved operational efficiency, but the growing information flow poses challenges for manual processes in ship-to-shore data transfer. GTMaritime created GTReplicate to provide a scalable, secure and highly configurable solution for automating file transfers and averting a data logjam.”

FastNet is a multi-stream platform designed for today’s data demands. Employing a variety of sophisticated bandwidth management techniques, it optimises, secures and then transfers data packets according to business needs. It will form the core of all GTMaritime products going forward and can be made available to its customers for bespoke digitalization projects.

Source: GTMaritime