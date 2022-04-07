GTT and Deltamarin receive an Approval in Principle from DNV for a new design of LNG-fueled PCTC (Pure Car and Truck Carrier)

GTT and its partner, the Finnish ship designer Deltamarin, have been awarded an Approval in Principle1 (AiP) from the Norwegian classification society DNV, for an innovative LNG-fueled Pure Car and Truck Carrier (PCTC) design. The AiP was presented to Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT and Kristian Knaapi, Sales Manager at Deltamarin, by Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO of DNV Maritime at the classification society’s headquarter, during the Nor-Shipping maritime trade fair, held in Oslo this week.

GTT and Deltamarin have been cooperating on the development of a new Dual-Fuel PCTC design, able to carry 8000 CEU2. This design introduces a new generation of PCTCs, incorporating GTT’s Mark III membrane LNG fuel tank and Deltamarin’s expertise in developing state of the art vessels.

The AiP from DNV confirms that the design of the LNG-fueled PCTC is feasible and that no obstacles exist to prevent the concept from being constructed and operated. GTT and Deltamarin have designed the most compact LNG system in order to optimize cargo capacity and energy consumption while providing maximal vessel LNG autonomy. The 2 bar gauge (barg) design pressure of the LNG fuel tank enables improved pressure holding capabilities and increased operational flexibility especially during bunkering operations.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, said: “We are very pleased to receive this approval from DNV, with whom GTT has had a close partnership for many years. This is the result of a fruitful cooperation with our partner Deltamarin. Following our references in LNG-fueled container vessels and cruise vessels, we are eager to meet the LNG-fueled PCTC challenges with our fit-for-purpose membrane tank solution.”

Janne Uotila, CEO of Deltamarin, said: “We are excited in receiving this AIP together with our trusted partners GTT and DNV. Sustainability in maritime industry is one of the driving forces for Deltamarin. We look forward further steps of the development towards a concrete customer project.”

“We are rapidly reaching a point where we will likely no longer talk of alternative fuels, but simply a range of fuels for shipping,” said Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO DNV Maritime. “PCTC operators have been early and eager adopters of less carbon intensive fuels. That is why we are so pleased to award GTT and Deltamarin this AiP, which we hope will ease the introduction of this technology into the PCTC segment. LNG is a proven ship fuel that enables owners and operators to lock in CO2 reduction benefits today, while planning for low and zero operations in the future. We look forward to continuing to work with GTT and Deltamarin as shipping continues on its path towards decarbonization.”

Source: GTT