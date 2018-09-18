GTT and Keppel Offshore & Marine sign a license agreement for the construction of membrane tank solutions

GTT has signed a Technical Assistance and License Agreement (TALA) with Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M) enabling Keppel O&M to market liquefied natural gas solutions leveraging GTT’s membrane containment systems. Keppel O&M’s network of global yards will be licensed as outfitter to offer GTT’s LNG systems for the equipment and maintenance of LNG carriers, LNG Bunker vessels, LNG-fuelled vessels, as well as floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), with a particular focus on vessels with capacities between 30,000 and 80,000 m3.

GTT membrane systems have become the chosen technologies for new LNG carriers and offshore applications. Having completed its first LNG carrier repair in 1990, Keppel O&M has a long lasting experience in the development of cryogenic solutions across the LNG value chain.

Keppel O&M’s expertise and experience in GTT’s systems began in 2004 when Keppel Shipyard became an approved repair yard for ships equipped with GTT membrane systems and was extended in 2014 when Keppel Singmarine, signed a License Agreement for new-builds.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, declared: “We are pleased to widen our partnership with Keppel and provide them with a broader range of LNG solutions. GTT’s technologies make it possible to build LNG carriers able to meet the growing demand for LNG supply along the coasts and up the rivers of Island nations. By adopting our membrane technologies, Keppel O&M will be able to design optimized ships in terms of capacity, size and draught.”

Abu Bakar, Managing Director (Gas & Specialised vessels) of Keppel O&M, said: “This is a win-win partnership with GTT as it will allow us to offer more comprehensive LNG solutions to our respective customer base, across our global network of operations. With GTT’s proven LNG containment technology and Keppel’s track record in specialised shipbuilding as well as LNG expertise, we will be able to provide safer, more efficient and economical solutions for sustainable power generation.”

Source: GTT