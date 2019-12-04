GTT and WISON sign a Technical Assistance and License Agreement for the construction of membrane tank systems

GTT has signed a Technical Assistance and License Agreement (TALA) with the Chinese shipyard WISON Offshore & Marine (WOM) for the equipment of Floating Liquefied Natural Gas units (FLNG), Floating Storage and Regasification Units (FSRU), Floating Storage Regasification Power units (FSRP) and LNG Carriers, using GTT membrane solutions.

WOM is a pioneer in floating LNG in China, being the first in the world to deliver barge-based FLNG and FSRU on a turn-key basis. WOM obtained its GTT license after having successfully completed a qualification process that began earlier this year, including the construction of Mark III technology Mock-up.

This agreement will enable both partners to further expand their offer to ship-owners, to target new markets, especially focusing on floating based solutions, and to advance the development of LNG in the global supply chain.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT declared: “We are pleased to count WISON among our new-building partners. We are very interested in developing and building together new LNG infrastructures which can provide innovative natural gas value chain solutions.”

Mr. An Wenxin, President and Chief Operating Officer of WISON Offshore & Marine, said at this occasion: “We are very proud to be licensed by GTT for Membrane technologies. This will allow us to offer more actively LNG solutions with GTT’s technologies in China, which is what the market is asking for.”

Source: GTT