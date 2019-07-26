GTT Announces Record Order Intake And Revenue And Ebitda Targets Raised

Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT), an engineering company specialised in the design of membrane containment systems for maritime transportation and storage of liquefied gas, hereby presents its results for the first half of 2019.

Commenting on these results, Philippe Berterottière, GTT Chairman and CEO of GTT, said: “The first half of 2019 was characterised by intense business activity and LNG carrier orders still at record levels. In the field of LNG as fuel, the attractiveness of GTT membrane technologies to ship-owners is increasingly evident, with recent orders from ship-owner Hapag Lloyd for the conversion of one of its container ships, and 5 new very large container ships from a European ship-owner. From a financial perspective, revenues were down slightly in the 1st half of 2019. However, the intake of orders from the last 24 months is beginning to bear fruit and revenues have risen 8.2% between the first quarter and the second quarter of 2019. In terms of results, while the first half of 2019 is down on last year on account of the technical and human resources deployed, GTT will feel the wider benefit of the increase in activity as from the second half of 2019. As a result, considering the backlog in our order book along with busy shipbuilding schedules, we are upgrading our projections for revenues and EBITDA for the full 2019 financial year. We are also proposing an interim dividend of 1.50 euro, up 12.8% compared to last year.”

Business activity

Record orders for LNG carriers

During the first half of 2019, GTT’s business activity was marked by multiple successes, particularly in the field of LNG carriers. With 26 orders for LNG carriers booked during the first half of 2019, GTT’s core business activity now stands at a particularly high level. All of the carriers will be equipped with GTT’s recent technologies (Mark III Flex+, Mark III Flex and NO96 GW). Delivery is scheduled between end-2020 and end2022. In addition, two orders for LNG carriers were recorded between July 1 to 25, 2019 from HHI and HSHI

shipyards.

LNG as fuel: many commercial successes

In March 2019, GTT received an order from the Sembcorp Marine shipyard for the design of tanks for an LNG bunker vessel on behalf of the ship-owner Indah Singa Maritime Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL). GTT will design the tanks for the vessel, which will use the Mark III Flex membrane containment solution. The vessel will have a capacity of 12,000m3

In April 2019, GTT received an order from the Chinese shipyard Hudong-Zhonghua to design an LNG tank as part of the conversion of a very large capacity container ship for the German ship owner Hapag Lloyd. The LNG tank of 6,500m3 will allow optimal use of space.

In June 2019, GTT received an order from the Chinese shipyard Jiangnan Shipyard (Group) Co., Ltd. For the design of LNG tanks for five new giant container ships on behalf of a European ship owner. Each with a capacity of 14,000m3, the LNG tanks will be equipped with Mark III Flex technology developed by GTT.

Order book

Since 1 January 2019, GTT’s order book excluding LNG as fuel, which at the time stood at 97 units, has evolved as follows:

– 14 deliveries of LNG carriers;

– 2 FSRU deliveries;

– 26 LNG carrier orders.

At June 30, 2019, the order book excluding LNG as fuel, stood at 107 units, split as follows:

– 95 LNG carriers;

– 7 FSRUs;

– 2 FLNGs;

– 3 onshore storage tanks.

Regarding LNG as fuel, with 7 additional orders in the 1st half, the number of vessels in the order book stood at 18 units as at June 30, 2019.