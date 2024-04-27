GTT announces the launch of its employee shareholding plan

GTT announces its intention to launch its international employee shareholding plan. The operation, which will offer the opportunity to nearly 720 employees to become shareholders of the GTT group (hereinafter the “Group”), is being deployed in Germany, China, the United States, France, Iceland, Singapore and the United Kingdom.

The plan is offered within the framework of the French Group Savings Plan (“PEG”) and the International Group Savings Plan (“PEGI”) set up within the Group.

Shares will be subscribed through an employee shareholding fund (an “FCPE”) or, in some countries, directly by employees.

The subscription price was set at 111.20 euros. This takes into account a 20% discount applied to the average closing price of the GTT shares on Euronext Paris over the 20 trading days preceding its fixing date.

Shares will be subject to a five-year lock-up period, except in exceptional cases of early exit authorized in the employee’s subscription country.

Source: GTT