Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Shipbuilding News / GTT entrusted by DSME with the design of a FSRU for MOL

GTT entrusted by DSME with the design of a FSRU for MOL

in Shipbuilding News 10/06/2020

GTT has received an order from the Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) for the design of a new floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU1) on behalf of the Japanese ship-owner Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd. (MOL).

The FSRU with a capacity of 263,000 m3 will be fitted with the NO96 membrane cryogenic containment system, a technology developed by GTT. The vessel delivery is scheduled in 2023. It will be located in Wilhelmshaven, Germany.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, said: “We are delighted to be working with DSME and MOL, two very long-term partners, on this new very large capacity FSRU project.”
Source: GTT

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2020 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software