GTT entrusted by DSME with the tank design of six ARC7 ice-breaking LNG Carriers

GTT has received an order from the Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) for the tank design of six ARC71 ice-breaking LNGCs2. Three of them will be built on behalf of the Japanese ship-owner Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd. (MOL) and the other three on behalf of the Russian ship-owner Sovcomflot (SCF).

Each vessel will offer a capacity of 172,500 m3. GTT will design the tanks of the vessels, which will be fitted with the NO96 GW membrane containment system. These vessels will be delivered throughout 2023 and will operate as part of the Russian LNG producer Novatek’s “Arctic LNG 2” project.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, declared: “Six years after the first orders for ice-breaking LNGCs for the Yamal project and after few hundreds of voyages in ice conditions, GTT is very proud that its membrane containment solutions have once again been chosen for this type of vessel.”

Source: GTT