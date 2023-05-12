Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Shipbuilding News / GTT entrusted by HD Hyundai heavy industries with the tank design of two new LNG carriers

GTT entrusted by HD Hyundai heavy industries with the tank design of two new LNG carriers

in Shipbuilding News 12/05/2023

GTT announces that it has received an order from its partner HD Hyundai Heavy Industries for the tank design of two new Liquefied Natural Gas Carriers (LNGC), on behalf of a European ship-owner.

GTT will design the tanks of these two vessels, which will each offer a total cargo capacity of 200,000 m3 and will be fitted with the Mark III Flex+ membrane containment system, developed by GTT.

The delivery of these vessels is scheduled between the second and fourth quarters of 2027.
Source: GTT

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2023 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software