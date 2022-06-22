GTT entrusted by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries to design the fuel tanks for four new LNG-fueled container vessels

GTT has been chosen by its partner the Korean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) to design the cryogenic fuel tanks of four liquefied natural gas (LNG) fueled container vessels.

These vessels, each capable of carrying 7,900 containers, will be equipped with an LNG fuel tank with a capacity of 6,000m3. Each LNG fuel tank will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment technology.

The delivery of the vessels is scheduled for the third and the fourth quarter of 2024.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, declared: “This new order confirms the strong momentum of LNG as a fuel that started in 2021, and the growing interest of international shipyards and shipowners for GTT’s membrane technology in this segment. We are convinced that LNG is a solution to reduce the carbon footprint of maritime transport and, we will continue to work with our partners to provide them cutting-edge technologies to improve their energy and environmental performance.”

Source: GTT