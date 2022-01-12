GTT entrusted by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries with the tank design of a new LNG Carrier

GTT announces that it has received, at the end of December 2021, an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for the tank design of a new LNGC (Liquefied Natural Gas Carrier).

As part of this order, GTT will design the tanks of the 174,000 m3 LNGC. The LNGC tanks will be fitted with the GTT Mark III Flex membrane containment system.

Delivery of the vessel is scheduled for the third quarter of 2024.

Source: GTT